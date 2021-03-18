Log in
KRONES AG    KRN   DE0006335003

KRONES AG

(KRN)
03/18
67 EUR   +1.59%
10:20aKRONES  : New Krones line for Händlmaier's mustard production
PU
03/12KRONES  : A hundred clients have opted for speed
PU
03/10KRONES AG  : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
Krones : New Krones line for Händlmaier's mustard production

03/18/2021 | 10:20am EDT
The Regensburg-based company Luise Händlmaier GmbH is above all renowned for its sweet homemade mustard that has fans all over the world, not just in Bavaria. Since the popularity of Händlmaier's mustards, sauces and dressings just kept on growing, the mustard and delicatessen manufacturer decided upon a significant investment initiative for its production facility in Regensburg's Haslbach industrial estate in 2018. This includes a new state-of-the-art turnkey line for making mustard and sauce. Händlmaier found the right partner for this project more or less on their doorstep: the complete-system vendor Krones from Neutraubling, only 15 kilometres away.

Händlmaier's first turnkey project with Krones

Cooperation between the two tradition-steeped companies from the Regensburg region is nothing new. Händlmaier has for decades been using individual Krones machines for its mustard and sauce production. The company has now for the first time placed a major order with the complete-system vendor from Neutraubling: a new turnkey production line rated at 12,000 containers per hour will start operation at Händlmaier in the spring of 2021. It is only the filler that will be supplied by a third party because corresponding machines from Krones usually handle only beverages and liquid food but no products with a higher viscosity like mustard. Krones' scope of supply starts directly downstream of the filler. When products are hot-filled, the disposable jars are first of all cooled down, and then a drier removes any condensation water. After that, the jars are dressed in a Krones labeller and checked for correct closure and label position by two inspection systems. Finally, Krones machines featuring the latest state of the art pack the individual jars in trays or cartons and palletise the finished packs.

Franz Wunderlich, who heads the tradition-steeped Händlmaier company in the fourth generation, explains the reasons why the client opted for Krones kit: 'We've appreciated Krones' special expertise in process engineering and filling and packaging technology for years now. Professional excellence and utmost reliability are the salient characteristics of our collaboration. We are certain that the Krones systems will help us achieve the market growth we've targeted in the mustard, sauce and dressing categories. An additional bonus is, of course, that our two companies are located so close together in the Regensburg district. Everything is simply spot-on.'

Disclaimer

Krones AG published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 14:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
