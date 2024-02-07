EQS-News: Krones AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Krones signs agreement to acquire injection molding technology company Netstal

07.02.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News Release

07 February 2024

 

Krones signs agreement to acquire injection molding technology company Netstal

Krones has announcend about the imminent acquisition of 100% of Netstal Maschinen AG (Netstal) based in Naefels, Switzerland, from KraussMaffei in the press release dated January 29, 2024. The contracting parties signed the purchase agreement yesterday. The transaction is subject to approval under the relevant antitrust legislation. Krones expects the transaction to be completed within the first half of 2024.

 

Contact:
Olaf Scholz
Head of Investor Relations, Krones AG
Tel.: +49 9401 70 1169
Email: olaf.scholz@krones.com

 

 


07.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Krones AG
Böhmerwaldstraße 5
93073 Neutraubling
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9401 701169
Fax: +49 (0)9401 709 1 1169
E-mail: investor-relations@krones.com
Internet: www.krones.com
ISIN: DE0006335003
WKN: 633500
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1831899

 
End of News EQS News Service

1831899  07.02.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1831899&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp