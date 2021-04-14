Kronos Advanced Technologies Begins Production of One Thousand Limited Edition AirDOGE™ Pre-Orderable Utilizing Dogecoin as Payment

Los Angeles, CA, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), an innovation-driven product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized announced that the first generation of its limited-edition NUMBERED AirDOGE™ air purifiers starts production today. After receiving multiple preorders and completing the product design -the product is going into production today. We anticipate orders to be fulfilled in 30-45 days.

Most of our customers so far preordered their AirDOGE utilizing Dogecoins. KNOS announced in 2021 that the Company would accept Dogecoin as a form of payment for its products and PPE supplies. Due to overwhelming support from the dogecoin community, Kronos decided to design and manufacture our flagship, patented air purifiers rebranded as “AirDOGE” as a numbered, limited edition limited to one thousand units. This product l takes air purification to an entirely new level since it not only purifies by collecting and storing pollutants but it also instantly kills the worst infectious viruses and bacteria with powerful output and speed, using intelligent laser air quality sensors and other innovative features. Utilizing the world's most advanced air purification combined with disinfection technology- our products terminate and collect more than 99.9% of infectious airborne viruses, bacteria, and mold inside your home or business.

The AirDOGE™ powerful multiple-speed fan automatically draws airborne pathogens through the electrostatic cold plasma disinfection and filtration 5-step process. Electrically charged ions generated within the device trap, attract, zap and destroy mold, allergens, bacteria, and infectious viruses. Unlike other passive air purification devices, it does this without the need to have an expensive replaceable filter. This air purifier/disinfection process produces clean, safe air and incorporates a multi-stage high voltage electronic filtration method that uses eco-friendly washable (non-porous) carbon filters that virtually maintain 100% of the cleaning efficiency. Unlike HEPA, AirDOGE™ captures down to 14.6nm levels which is 20 times beyond HEPA. Conventional passive HEPA filters merely capture, collect the worst, which literally can then cause living microbial infestations to multiple inside the HEPA where it is dark, damp, and warm, which is the ideal condition to various germs and viruses, while KRONOS® technology destroys those in the collection process. This electronic filtration method not only attracts but annihilates bacteria and viruses via using high voltage electricity. The AirDOGE ™ Model 5 captures 14.6nm/0.0146 Microns - smaller than one hundred millionths of a meter which is 20 times smaller than the best HEPA can collect. By eliminating the guesswork -when to clean the electronic filter -our smart technology reads out “clean” on its screen.

The KRONOS® AirDOGE™ is also super energy-efficient using only 30 watts which is half that of a 60 WATT lightbulb. In comparison, some HEPA types can cost almost two dollars per day, making those true energy hogs. The smart controls and the auto-monitoring capabilities of the core technology adjusts its cleaning CADR strength when it senses greater pollution production. Included are long-lasting, reusable patented collector plates so that costly replacement filters are never required. AirDOGE™ uses built-in laser sensors to detect changes in the indoor air quality (IAQ) and automatically adjusts fan speed levels until the air quality improves. Subsequently, it resumes to the standard settings. This function, unique to AirDOGE™, is a significant energy-saver, especially compared to World War 2 antiquated HEPA technology.

INDUSTRY CERTIFICATIONS – The manufacturer of this KRONOS® product is certified by the California Air Review Board (CARB). CARB is charged with protecting the public from the harmful effects of air pollution and developing programs and actions to fight climate change. From requirements for clean cars and fuels to adopting innovative solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, California has pioneered a range of effective approaches that have set the standard for effective air and climate programs for the nation and the world.

Our electronic active disinfection collection filtration technology offers consumers a high-efficiency and an ultra-quiet experience, especially in the age of Covid-19. Build-In laser Sensor (Real-Time Data Display) allows consumers to visually monitor air quality.

Earlier this year, the Company announced the first-ever of its kind, Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), that allows Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) holders to acquire DogeSPAC LLC interests. The new DogeSPAC focuses on expanding our existing air purification and digital health improvement technology development and is actively searching for acquisitions in this field.

CNN reported today that Dogecoin surged so much today that it became one of the world’s top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap. The virtual currency, which originally started as an internet playful meme coin more than seven years ago, has surged more than 85% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $0.13, according to CoinDesk. Its market cap is now over $17 billion. Dogecoin's rise is noteworthy. The currency has soared more than 2,000% from the start of the year and has a big fan in Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose tweets about it have on occasion driven up Dogecoin's value.

Dogecoin has also enjoyed something of a cult status on Reddit, where a popular group — not unlike the WallStreetBets group behind GameStop's rally — decided earlier this year to propel its value "to the moon." Dogecoin soared over 600% in the wake of that push.

Elon Musk is Dogecoin's richest fan, but he has previously been critical of the more established bitcoin, once calling it "B.S." in a tweet. In a February interview on social app Clubhouse, though, Musk said he should have bought that digital currency eight years ago. His Company, Tesla since has acquired a major stake in Bitcoin and is now allowing customers to buy their cars with Bitcoin.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

The Company was initially founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Kronos is the first publicly-traded Company that accepts DOGE coin as a form of payment for its products, as well as other cryptocurrencies.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Los Angeles, California.

