Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Livestream Integrated E-Commerce Platform

Parkersburg, WV, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), an innovation-driven product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized is pleased to announce that the Company has integrated livestream e-commerce platform, to allow influencers and Kronos product fans to earn income by livestreaming their excitement of the in-person product experiences and share their positive involvement with the Kronos® air purification products.

Kronos is hiring a livestream commerce team to develop this venue.

Techcrunch.com recently published an article titled Livestream e-commerce: Why companies and brands need to tune in. “Livestream e-commerce has taken off in China in the last few years and is expected to yield more than $60 billion this year. In 2019, 37% of online shoppers in China (over 265 million people) made purchases on livestreams — and that was well before quarantine. In 2020, it’s estimated to have reached around 560 million people. Last December, Walmart livestreamed shopping events on TikTok. Amazon released a live platform where influencers promote items and chat with customers. Instagram launched a Shop feature that encourages users to browse and buy within the app. Facebook also kicked off Live Shopping Fridays for the beauty and fashion categories.”

With the impact of COVID-19 on the retail industry, Kronos decided to fill the gap not only for consumers interested to recreate more visual shopping experience, but also to adapt to shopper demand for remote one-on-one browsing and buying options. “As Kronos management is developing ways to adjust to the new normal -post-COVID, we are looking at no-risk, yet scalable distribution and marketing channels that will deliver to our online shoppers a more engaging, entertaining and useful shopping experience in the industry,” commented Michael Rubinov, Kronos President.

Kronos integrated live stream platform and safe air marketplace allows Kronos product fans and enthusiasts to connect with their community and sell Kronos® products on a secure online shopping platform.

Marketresearchfuture.com published that “Global Live Streaming Market is projected to reach USD 247,275 Million by 2027, growing continually at 28.1% CAGR throughout the forecast period.”

The live streaming market growth can be attributed to live videos or live streaming activities that have significantly increased since 2015. Social platforms are the key source of live video content, and TV is the most popular type of live video content accessed. Brands and public figures started actively interacting with their intended audience through online platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. With the growing popularity of eSports and video games increasing among all age groups, live video game streaming gained greater momentum. The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), in one of its reports in 2018 stated that more than 67% of consumers globally streamed live video content and over 52% of that group preferred free, ad-supported live streaming over subscription-based and à la carte services. Additionally, around 47% of consumers globally have reported having increased their live streaming time since 2019. Resultantly, the global live streaming market is growing continually at a rapid pace. Moreover, the expanding population and the escalating urbanization rate across emerging regions positively impacts market growth. Furthermore, the rapid economic growth has provided impetus to the growth of the market over the past couple of years.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has positively impacted the live streaming industry. The full to partial lockdowns imposed worldwide to control the spread of coronavirus increased live streaming activities by almost 50% compared to the pre-COVID period. In April 2020 alone, several live streaming platforms witnessed a significant increase in viewership. The coronavirus lockdown caused huge revenue losses across many industries and closed down several manufacturing facilities across the globe, putting a brake on production, but live video streaming activities have spiked further. Analyzing the trend during the COVID-19 crisis, when people are still maintaining social distancing and avoiding public gatherings, it is seen that live streaming has increasingly become the preferred option for concerts and other big events. This scenario is estimated to increase the growth rate of the market during the forecast period (2020 – 2027).

Live streaming attracts more audiences as most people prefer to watch live video over reading a blog or social posts. Due to the spread of COVID-19, countries across the globe went under lockdown. Resultantly, various events and shows got canceled, leading to a significant rise in live streaming activity worldwide. Especially in April, various OTT platforms, including Twitch, Facebook gaming, and YouTube, witnessed a massive growth in live viewership globally.

Rising video streaming activities by users across verticals drive market growth. Besides, the growing need for greater brand engagement and reach through live videos boosts the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing viewership of OTT platforms and live streaming content, alongside the increasing numbers of Internet and smartphone users, are the other factors expected to influence the market growth.

Emerging markets across the globe present untapped opportunities for the consumption of live video content. The emergence of the live streaming platform that enables potential buyers to connect and interact in real-time to buy and sell the hottest collectibles plus items they want -offers significant growth opportunities. Live-streaming platforms and marketplaces are tapping into the collectible and enthusiast communities in developing regions to position themselves to capitalize on live streaming's early success.

Kronos sells the world's most efficacious, patented air purifiers that are also much quieter compared to HEPA air purifiers. The noise level ranges from 22dB (sleep mode) to 57dB (turbo mode) and averages at 34dB, which is half of traditional air purification systems while far more effective. This is as quiet as a soft hum which only increases slightly when detecting and purifying greater pollutants needing purification.

We also offer a personal air purifier for outdoor activity -FIT AIR that is wearable on your arm.

Kronos products for safer indoor air quality include Model 3, Model 5, and Model 8 (also marketed as Airdoge® products). The Company offers a unique air purifier, Tesla Air, to keep the air in your car the safest.

MODEL 5 (MSRP $650): Ideal for rooms of up to 1400sq. ft. can disinfect and purify air space 24/7 (bedrooms, living rooms, etc.) This Model 5 is 26 (H) x 12 (L) x 12 (W) inches, weighs 28.9 pounds, and its power consumption is only 20-60 W (110/240v).

MODEL 8 (MSRP $1,199) ON SALE price $999.00: Ideal for large spaces up to 3000 sq. ft. (businesses, hospitals, schools, universities, hotels, restaurants, including residential spaces such as studio apartments, large living rooms, and home offices.) The MODEL 8 is 30" (H) x 15" (W) x 15", weighs 43 pounds, and its power consumption is 110 W (110/240v). The Model 8 may well be the highest CADR among all air purifiers, including HEPA, and the most efficacious with the lowest cost of ownership.

Kronos also supplies advanced US-manufactured face masks (including high-tech invisible masks) to better protect, employees, customers, students and teachers nationwide.

COVID-19 DISCLAIMER:

Kronos uses a variety of methods to test the functionality of our air purification products. Customers should evaluate their specific application and environmental conditions when making an assessment regarding the technology's potential benefits. Our customers should also use reasonable safety precautions to prevent the transmission of pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2. While our products provide significant advantages, you cannot rely solely on our products to contain Covid or prevent its spread. It is important to comply with all applicable public health laws and guidelines issued by national, federal, state, and local authorities, including guidance published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including but not limited to social distancing, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and the use of face masks.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

The Company was founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

The Company supports KronosFoundation.org which encourages people to make positive change while it helps others to breathe safe air by donating air purifiers locally and nationwide through campaigns that make an impact.

Kronos published research about the effectiveness of Kronos Patented technology on air disinfection n (e.g., microorganism destruction) by demonstrating the high efficacy of Kronos® Technology-based air purifiers in capturing and destruction of various types of microorganisms (including Corona Viruses) in different environmental settings back in 2008. Results of this research showed that Electrostatic Air Filtration and Purification systems based on Kronos technology demonstrated high capturing and destruction efficiency for different types of microorganisms, bacteria, and viruses, and can be successfully used for disinfection of air in real word environmental settings, including hospital facilities both with and without the presence of people.

BusinessWeek called Kronos air purifiers "VIRUS KILLER" in 2005.

Kronos is the first publicly traded Company that accepts DOGE coin as a form of payment for its products, as well as other cryptocurrencies.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Parkersburg, WV

