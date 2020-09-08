KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES ADDED A NEW CAR AIR PURIFIER TO ITS PRODUCT LINE; INVITES UBER AND LYFT DRIVERS TO UTILIZE THIS PRODUCT FOR PASSENGER SAFETY DURING PANDEMIC; ENDORSES CALIFORNIA PROPOSITION 22

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA, September 8, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS:KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized today announced that it has introduced a new Car Air Purifier to its product line. The new CAR AIR PURIFIER minimizes the inhaling of harmful, in-car pollutants, allergens, bacteria, and viruses. Kronos now offers to solve a serious public health problem: high levels of dangerous chemicals and viral aerosols in-car environments.

"People spend most of their time indoors or in cars," said Michael Rubinov, President of KNOS. "Driving is just part of our life. Our Car Air Purifier is an innovative purifier designed to remove pollen, pet dander, allergens, TVOCs, bacteria, and viruses. Two Pole Active (TPA) technology as an active filtration technology differs from HEPA passive filtration technology. TPA is based on Ionic Wind and optimized for air filtration. The electrical filtration enables its high collection efficiency and bacteria-killing capabilities. This patented TPA® technology not only captures but also annihilates particles via cold plasma field creation."

The product also includes an automatic/manual switch that allows drivers to turn the smart technology on or off. The Car Air is a plug-and-play air purifier. Just plug it in and run the power wire to where you want to place the purifier, and it is ready to go. If you have it set to automatic, once the vehicle ignition is turned on, it will turn on automatically and controls its own speed and levels of filtration until it senses that the air is clean. Additionally, with a DC to AC adapter, the Car Air filter can also be used in-home in small rooms.

The Car Air Purifier not only cleans and filters down to 0.01 microns, this active air filtration technology (TPA) effectively sterilizes & kills bacteria/viruses while filtering. Other old fashioned HEPA air filter replacements may cost an average of $500 every 12 months, and around $2500 during the lifespan of the product. The Car Air non-consumable collecting plates are washable by hand, saving customers on buying unnecessary filters. Enjoy an average savings of $500 every 12 months ($42/month). No more wasteful, expensive filters.

Kronos is targeting the ride-sharing industry and will reach out to Uber and Lyft drivers. Ridesharing has declined during the pandemic due to coronavirus and other in-car air quality concerns. Research published recently suggests that the average ride-hail vehicle in California travels much farther each day than other cars.

International Center for Technology Assessment (CTA) published a report entitled, In-Car Air Pollution -The Hidden Threat to Automobile Drivers in 2000, which was conducted over two decades and conclusively demonstrated that the shell of an automobile does little to protect the passengers inside from the dangerous air pollutants including respiratory irritants, neurological agents and carcinogens commonly found in the exhaust of gasoline and diesel vehicles. In fact, the levels of exposure to most auto pollutants, including potentially deadly particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, and carbon monoxide, are generally much higher for automobile drivers and passengers than at nearby ambient air monitoring stations or even at the side of the road.

Similarly, drivers' exposure to these pollutants significantly exceeds the exposures endured by bicyclists, pedestrians, and public transit riders. The amount of time Americans spend in their cars is increasing-not only are they driving more miles -but they are taking longer to get where they want to go. Several of the in-car pollution studies also considered pollution exposure in other environments and found that a person who commutes to and from work in a car each day may amass nearly a quarter of his or her total daily exposure to VOCs PM and other pollutants during those few hours he or she spends in the car.

It was recently reported that China is considering mandatory in-car air quality regulations to protect the health of drivers and their passengers.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the primary means of transmission is between people in close contact (within 6 feet) and respiratory droplets from an infected person coughing or sneezing. "It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads," the CDC website says.

Cabin air filters were originally designed to remove relatively large particles like pollen and dust and are not very good at filtering out the much smaller, submicrometer particles from vehicle emissions. Gases like carbon dioxide, which is exhaled by passengers, and nitrogen oxide, which infiltrates the cabin from vehicle emissions, aren't usually filtered and can impair decision making, make people sleepy, or exert adverse health effects. Cabin air quality can be affected by heavy or stop-and-go traffic, ventilation fan speed, vehicle speed, pollutants in outside air, and the number of passengers in the car.

Therefore there is a need for an advanced, in-car air purification system. The global Car Air Purifier Market size is estimated to reach USD 12,105.7 million and record a CAGR of 7.58% from 2019 to 2024.

This product is now available for $199 via https://1800safeair.com/collections/air-purifiers/products/car-air-purifier





About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. began operations in 2002 as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize and purify the air, while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size, and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Recently the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. Company offices are located in Los Angeles, California.

