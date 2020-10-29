KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC ANNOUNCES APPRECIATION DISCOUNT FOR COVID-19 FRONTLINE WORKERS AND FIREFIGHTERS

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA, October 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized today announced nationwide discounts as a way to support and honor those working at the frontlines of the COVID-19 and seasonal wildfire crises.

Kronos offers a 10% discount and monthly payment plans on all products to eligible U.S.-based workers who are helping to battle the pandemic and fires. Those eligible to receive the discount include active-duty military and veterans, military families including spouses and dependents, healthcare workers, firefighters, and police first responders, government employees, and school teachers. To utilize these discounts, please visit https://www.KronosATI.co and enter the discount code "THANKYOU10" so that the 10% discount will automatically be generated for online purchases. This unique discount code will be valid for any purchase from our website until the end of 2020. Standard shipping rates apply (excluding Alaska and Hawaii). Not valid when applying any other discounts available.

"We're doing everything we can to help our communities during this crisis and have been supporting public schools with our air purifiers donation program, but we wanted to do more, especially now during the wildfire season since smoke can make air quality for children and adults unbearable, whether or not with pre-existing conditions like asthma and allergies. By offering affordable monthly payments and special discounts for our unique air purification products, we are supporting the need to breathe safe air at home and at work for frontline workers who are out there daily, keeping us safe and helping people," said Michael Rubinov, Kronos President.

NPR reported recently that 1 in 7 Americans Have Experienced Dangerous Air Quality Due To Wildfires This Year. Wildfires near cities have become commonplace in the Western United States, but this year the reach and intensity of the dangerous air pollution they produce has been the worst on record.

Many Americans in populous, urban areas endured smoke far longer than previous years. Some places experienced very unhealthy or hazardous air from wildfires for the first time ever recorded.

An NPR analysis of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency air quality data found that nearly 50 million people in California, Oregon and Washington live in counties that experienced at least one day of "unhealthy" or worse air quality during wildfire season so far this year. That's 1 in 7 Americans, an increase of more than 9 million people compared with 2018, which was previously the worst previous year.

And this year's wildfire season is far from over.

NPR's analysis looked at air quality on days from July to January of each year, specifically focusing on small inhalable particles that can lodge deep in the lungs and be harmful to humans. An EPA spokesperson said this kind of pollutant, known as PM2.5, is the most likely culprit found in the air from wildfire smoke. More than 17 million people — the most ever recorded during fire season — live in counties where air quality reached levels deemed "very unhealthy" or "hazardous." This is the range where the EPA says everyone may be at risk for serious health effects, and they recommend children, older people and those with lung disease avoid any outdoor exertion.





Kronos Advanced Technologies is offering a wide variety of uniquely patented lines of smart air purifiers for indoor use that removes 99.98% of all pollutants, including smoke, bacteria and viruses, but also does not require any filter replacements, making our air purifiers the lowest cost of ownership in the industry for comparable products. We also offer a personal air purifier for outdoor activity -FIT AIR.

Kronos products for safer indoor air quality include Model 3, Model 5 and Model 8 (also marketed as Airdog® products). Also, the Company offers a unique air purifier, Tesla Air, for car use.

MODEL 5 (MSRP $599): Ideal for rooms of up to 1400sq. ft. can disinfect and purify air space every hour (bedrooms, living rooms, etc.) This Model 5 is 26 (H) x 12 (L) x 12 (W) inches, weighs 28.9 pounds, and its power consumption is only 20-60 W (110/240v).

MODEL 8 (MSRP $1,199) ON SALE price $999.00: Ideal for large spaces up to 3000 sq. ft., (businesses, hospitals, schools, universities, hotels, restaurants, including residential spaces such as studio apartments, large living rooms, and home offices.) The MODEL 8 is 30" (H) x 15" (W) x 15", weighs 43 pounds, and its power consumption is 110 W (110/240v). The Model 8 may well be the highest CADR among all air purifiers, including HEPA, and the lowest cost of ownership.





About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.





Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. began operations in 2002 as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size, and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Los Angeles, California.

Contact us via: info@kronosati.co or visit https://www.kronosati.co or https://www.1800SAFEAIR.com





SOURCE: KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, Inc

Phone inquiries: 1-800-SAFE-AIR (option #4)