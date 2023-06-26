



Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 22, 2023

Kronos Bio, Inc.

1300 So. El Camino Real, Suite 400

San Mateo, California94402

Item 5.02 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.





(d)





On June 22, 2023, Kronos Bio, Inc. (the "Company") held its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). As of April 24, 2023, the record date for the Annual Meeting, 57,630,464 shares of common stock were outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. A summary of the matters voted upon by stockholders at the Annual Meeting is set forth below.





Proposal 1. Election of Directors





The Company's stockholders elected the three persons listed below as Class III Directors, each to serve until the Company's 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified. The final voting results are as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld Broker Non-Votes Arie Belldegrun, M.D., FACS 23,697,839 5,121,977 9,856,060 Joshua Kazam 27,866,975 952,841 9,856,060 Elena Ridloff, CFA 28,435,123 384,693 9,856,060





Proposal 2. Approval, on an Advisory Basis, of the Compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers





The Company's stockholders approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, as disclosed in the proxy statement for the Annual Meeting. The final voting results are as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 26,887,653 351,880 1,580,283 9,856,060





Proposal 3. Ratification of the Selection of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm





The Company's stockholders ratified the selection by the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. The final voting results are as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 38,644,551 28,347 2,978 0









KRONOS BIO, INC. Dated: June 26, 2023 By: /s/ Norbert Bischofberger Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D. President and Chief Executive Officer





