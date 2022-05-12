Kronos Bio's Investigational SYK Inhibitors Entospletinib and Lanraplenib to be Featured in Four Poster Presentations at EHA2022 Congress

Posters include preclinical data on SYK inhibition in combination with targeted agents and demonstrate preclinical anti-tumor activity in acute myeloid leukemia (AML)



Additional presentations detail trial designs for Kronos Bio’s Phase 3 registrational study of entospletinib and Phase 1b/2 lanraplenib trial in genetically defined AML

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that its two novel investigational spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitors, entospletinib and lanraplenib, will be featured in poster presentations at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2022 Congress, being held June 9-12 in Vienna.

Kronos Bio is enrolling patients in the registrational Phase 3 AGILITY study of entospletinib in combination with standard of care anthracycline and cytarabine (7+3) chemotherapy in patients with NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Data are anticipated in the second half of 2023 with a primary endpoint of measurable residual disease (MRD) negative complete response.

The company is also advancing lanraplenib, a next generation SYK inhibitor, as a potential treatment for patients with relapsed/refractory AML in combination with gilteritinib in a Phase 1b/2 study. Kronos Bio has begun to open trial sites and plans to initiate dosing of the first patient in the second quarter.

One poster describes the analysis of mutational and gene expression signatures from bone marrow and peripheral blood samples from patients with NPM1-mutated AML, demonstrating that NPM1 mutation, with or without co-mutation of FLT3, is a strong predictor of entospletinib anti-leukemic activity. Additional experiments demonstrated that entospletinib and lanraplenib could restore T-cell proliferation in a subset of AML samples from patients with dysfunctional T-cell responses.

In a second poster, the company shows synergistic activity of lanraplenib in combination with other targeted agents, including gilteritinib in an NPM1-mutated/FLT3-mutated PDX model, supporting ongoing and future clinical studies.

Two additional posters detail the design of the entospletinib and lanraplenib clinical studies.

The abstracts are now available on the EHA website. Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Poster Title: Pharmacological inhibition of SYK confers anti-proliferative and novel anti-tumor immune responses in AML

Abstract Code: P392

Date and Time: Friday, June 10, 2022, 4:30 – 5:45 p.m. CET

Poster Title: SYK inhibition drives deep responses in a biomarker guided subset of AML alone and in rational combinations

Abstract Code: P428

Date and Time: Friday, June 10, 2022, 4:30 – 5:45 p.m. CET



Poster Title: Phase 1b/2 study on safety, pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic and preliminary efficacy of the selective SYK inhibitor lanraplenib in combination with the FLT3 inhibitor gilteritinib in FLT3-mutated relapsed/refractory AML (KB-LANRA 1001)

Abstract Code: P524

Date and Time: Friday, June 10, 2022, 4:30 – 5:45 p.m. CET



Poster Title: Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of the efficacy and safety of entospletinib added to intensive induction and consolidation chemotherapy in newly diagnosed NPM1-mutated AML

Abstract Code: P525

Date and Time: Friday, June 10, 2022, 4:30 – 5:45 p.m. CET

About Kronos Bio, Inc.

Kronos Bio is an integrated discovery through late-stage clinical development biopharmaceutical company, focused on developing therapies that target the dysregulated transcription that causes cancer and other serious diseases. Kronos Bio’s lead investigational compound is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) in clinical development for the frontline treatment of NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in combination with intensive chemotherapy. The company is also developing KB-0742, an orally administered inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 (CDK9), in Phase 1/2 clinical development for the treatment of MYC-amplified or overexpressing solid tumors.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit www.kronosbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

