Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Kronos Bio, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KRON   US50107A1043

KRONOS BIO, INC.

(KRON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/12 10:37:39 am EDT
4.090 USD   +2.25%
10:24aKronos Bio's Investigational SYK Inhibitors Entospletinib and Lanraplenib to be Featured in Four Poster Presentations at EHA2022 Congress
GL
10:24aKronos Bio's Investigational SYK Inhibitors Entospletinib and Lanraplenib to be Featured in Four Poster Presentations at EHA2022 Congress
GL
05/04KRONOS BIO, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kronos Bio's Investigational SYK Inhibitors Entospletinib and Lanraplenib to be Featured in Four Poster Presentations at EHA2022 Congress

05/12/2022 | 10:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Posters include preclinical data on SYK inhibition in combination with targeted agents and demonstrate preclinical anti-tumor activity in acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

Additional presentations detail trial designs for Kronos Bio’s Phase 3 registrational study of entospletinib and Phase 1b/2 lanraplenib trial in genetically defined AML

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that its two novel investigational spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitors, entospletinib and lanraplenib, will be featured in poster presentations at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2022 Congress, being held June 9-12 in Vienna.

Kronos Bio is enrolling patients in the registrational Phase 3 AGILITY study of entospletinib in combination with standard of care anthracycline and cytarabine (7+3) chemotherapy in patients with NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Data are anticipated in the second half of 2023 with a primary endpoint of measurable residual disease (MRD) negative complete response.

The company is also advancing lanraplenib, a next generation SYK inhibitor, as a potential treatment for patients with relapsed/refractory AML in combination with gilteritinib in a Phase 1b/2 study. Kronos Bio has begun to open trial sites and plans to initiate dosing of the first patient in the second quarter.

One poster describes the analysis of mutational and gene expression signatures from bone marrow and peripheral blood samples from patients with NPM1-mutated AML, demonstrating that NPM1 mutation, with or without co-mutation of FLT3, is a strong predictor of entospletinib anti-leukemic activity. Additional experiments demonstrated that entospletinib and lanraplenib could restore T-cell proliferation in a subset of AML samples from patients with dysfunctional T-cell responses.

In a second poster, the company shows synergistic activity of lanraplenib in combination with other targeted agents, including gilteritinib in an NPM1-mutated/FLT3-mutated PDX model, supporting ongoing and future clinical studies.

Two additional posters detail the design of the entospletinib and lanraplenib clinical studies.

The abstracts are now available on the EHA website. Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Poster Title: Pharmacological inhibition of SYK confers anti-proliferative and novel anti-tumor immune responses in AML
Abstract Code: P392
Date and Time: Friday, June 10, 2022, 4:30 – 5:45 p.m. CET

Poster Title: SYK inhibition drives deep responses in a biomarker guided subset of AML alone and in rational combinations
Abstract Code: P428
Date and Time: Friday, June 10, 2022, 4:30 – 5:45 p.m. CET

Poster Title: Phase 1b/2 study on safety, pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic and preliminary efficacy of the selective SYK inhibitor lanraplenib in combination with the FLT3 inhibitor gilteritinib in FLT3-mutated relapsed/refractory AML (KB-LANRA 1001)
Abstract Code: P524
Date and Time: Friday, June 10, 2022, 4:30 – 5:45 p.m. CET


Poster Title: Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of the efficacy and safety of entospletinib added to intensive induction and consolidation chemotherapy in newly diagnosed NPM1-mutated AML
Abstract Code: P525
Date and Time: Friday, June 10, 2022, 4:30 – 5:45 p.m. CET

About Kronos Bio, Inc.

Kronos Bio is an integrated discovery through late-stage clinical development biopharmaceutical company, focused on developing therapies that target the dysregulated transcription that causes cancer and other serious diseases. Kronos Bio’s lead investigational compound is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) in clinical development for the frontline treatment of NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in combination with intensive chemotherapy. The company is also developing KB-0742, an orally administered inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 (CDK9), in Phase 1/2 clinical development for the treatment of MYC-amplified or overexpressing solid tumors.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit www.kronosbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The press release, in some cases, uses terms such as “anticipated,” “plans,” “will,” “expect,” “potential” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Kronos Bio’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the anticipated timing for reporting data; Kronos Bio’s plans and the timing thereof for its planned clinical trial of lanraplenib; the potential for any of Kronos Bio’s product candidates to become a treatment for any disease; and other statements that are not historical fact. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: risks inherent in the clinical development and obtaining regulatory approval of novel therapeutics; risks related to Kronos Bio’s lack of experience as a company in conducting clinical trials; risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; and risks associated with the sufficiency of Kronos Bio’s cash resources and need for additional capital. These and other risks are described in greater detail in Kronos Bio’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on May 4, 2022. Any forward-looking statements that are made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, Kronos Bio assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Company Contact:
Marni Kottle
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
415-218-7111
mkottle@kronosbio.com

Investors:
Claudia Styslinger
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
kronosbio@argotpartners.com

Media:
Sheryl Seapy
Real Chemistry
949-903-4750
sseapy@realchemistry.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about KRONOS BIO, INC.
10:24aKronos Bio's Investigational SYK Inhibitors Entospletinib and Lanraplenib to be Feature..
GL
10:24aKronos Bio's Investigational SYK Inhibitors Entospletinib and Lanraplenib to be Feature..
GL
05/04KRONOS BIO, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
05/04Kronos Bio Reports Recent Business Progress and First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
05/04Kronos Bio, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/21KRONOS BIO, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/08Kronos Bio Says Preclinical Data Shows Potential for Its Treatment of Certain Cancer Ty..
MT
04/08Kronos Bio Presents Preclinical Data on Oral CDK9 Inhibitor KB-0742, Providing Addition..
GL
04/08Kronos Bio Presents Preclinical Data on Oral CDK9 Inhibitor KB-0742, Providing Addition..
GL
04/08Kronos Bio, Inc. Presents Preclinical Data on Oral CDK9 Inhibitor KB-0742, Providing Ad..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KRONOS BIO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -155 M - -
Net cash 2022 72,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,40x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 227 M 227 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 96
Free-Float 80,6%
Chart KRONOS BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kronos Bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRONOS BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,00 $
Average target price 29,50 $
Spread / Average Target 638%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Norbert W. Bischofberger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yasir B. Al-Wakeel CFO & Head-Corporate Development
Arie S. Belldegrun Chairman
Jorge DiMartino Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Clinical Development
Christopher Dinsmore Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KRONOS BIO, INC.-70.57%227
MODERNA, INC.-51.40%49 095
LONZA GROUP AG-30.41%39 587
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-28.77%38 038
SEAGEN INC.-22.74%21 988
CELLTRION, INC.-18.18%17 662