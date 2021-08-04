KRONOS WORLDWIDE : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS (Form 8-K)

Log in
KRONOS WORLDWIDE REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

August 4, 2021
KRONOS WORLDWIDE REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
DALLAS, TEXAS…August 4, 2021… Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) today reported net income of $25.7 million, or $.22 per share, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $18.6 million, or $.16 per share, in the second quarter of 2020. For the first six months of 2021, Kronos Worldwide reported net income of $45.3 million, or $.39 per share, compared to net income of $45.6 million, or $.39 per share in the first six months of 2020. Net income in the second quarter of 2021 was higher than in the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to higher income from operations resulting from the effects of higher sales volumes and higher average TiO2 selling prices, partially offset by higher manufacturing and other production costs, as discussed below. Net income for the first six months of 2021 was comparable to net income for the first six months of 2020 as higher net sales resulting from higher sales volumes and average TiO2 selling prices were offset by higher manufacturing and other production costs, including higher costs for raw materials and energy.

Net sales of $478.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 were $92.6 million, or 24% higher than in the second quarter of 2020. Net sales of $943.6 million in the first six months of 2021 were $136.6 million, or 17%, higher than in the first six months of 2020. Net sales increased in the 2021 periods primarily due to higher sales volumes and higher average TiO2 selling prices. TiO2 sales volumes were 16% higher in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2020 and 9% higher in the first six months of 2021 as compared to the same prior year period due to higher demand in all major markets resulting from overall improvements in global economic activity in the 2021 periods compared to the same periods in 2020 due to the negative economic effects from the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter of 2020. Average TiO2 selling prices were 3% higher in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2020 and 1% higher in the first six months of 2021 as compared to the first six months of 2020. Average TiO2 selling prices at the end of the second quarter of 2021 were 4% higher than our average TiO2 selling prices at the end of 2020. Fluctuations in currency exchange rates (primarily the euro) also affected net sales comparisons, increasing net sales by approximately $22 million in the second quarter of 2021 and increasing net sales by approximately $42 million in the first six months of 2021, as compared to the same periods in 2020. The table at the end of this press release shows how each of these items impacted net sales.

Our TiO2 segment profit (see description of non-GAAP information below) in the second quarter of 2021 was $47.7 million as compared to $37.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. For the year-to-date period, the Company's segment profit was $85.8 million as compared to $84.2 million in the first six months of 2020. Segment profit increased in the 2021 periods primarily due to higher sales volumes and higher average TiO2 selling prices, partially offset by higher manufacturing and other production costs, including higher costs for raw materials and energy. TiO2 production volumes were 2% higher in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2020 and 1% higher in the year-to-date period due to adjustments to reduce production levels in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We operated our production facilities at overall average capacity utilization rates of 99% in the first six months of 2021 (97% and 100% in the first and second quarters of 2021, respectively) compared to 95% in 2020 (95% and 96% in the first and second quarters of 2020, respectively). Fluctuations in currency exchange rates also affected the year-to-date segment profit comparison, which decreased segment profit by approximately $17 million in the year-to-date 2021 period as compared to the same period of 2020. Fluctuations in currency exchange rates had a nominal effect on the second quarter segment profit comparison.

- 1 -
Our net income before interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense (EBITDA) (see description of non-GAAP information below) in the second quarter of 2021 was $52.9 million compared to EBITDA of $42.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. For the first six months of 2021, the Company's EBITDA was $96.2 million compared to $97.8 million in the first six months of 2020.

Other income (expense) in the first six months of 2020 includes a pre-tax insurance settlement gain of $1.5 million related to a property damage claim.

The statements in this release relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that represent management's beliefs and assumptions based on currently available information. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot give any assurances that these expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could significantly impact expected results, and actual future results could differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements. While it is not possible to identify all factors, we continue to face many risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following:

Future supply and demand for our products
The extent of the dependence of certain of our businesses on certain market sectors
The cyclicality of our business
Customer and producer inventory levels
Unexpected or earlier-than-expected industry capacity expansion
Changes in raw material and other operating costs (such as energy and ore costs)
Changes in the availability of raw materials (such as ore)
General global economic and political conditions that harm the worldwide economy, disrupt our supply chain, increase material costs or reduce demand or perceived demand for our TiO2 products or impair our ability to operate our facilities (including changes in the level of gross domestic product in various regions of the world, natural disasters, terrorist acts, global conflicts and public health crises such as COVID-19)
Competitive products and substitute products
Customer and competitor strategies
Potential consolidation of our competitors
Potential consolidation of our customers
The impact of pricing and production decisions
Competitive technology positions
Potential difficulties in upgrading or implementing accounting and manufacturing software systems
The introduction of trade barriers or trade disputes
Fluctuations in currency exchange rates (such as changes in the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and each of the euro, the Norwegian krone and the Canadian dollar and between the euro and the Norwegian krone), or possible disruptions to our business resulting from uncertainties associated with the euro or other currencies
Operating interruptions (including, but not limited to, labor disputes, leaks, natural disasters, fires, explosions, unscheduled or unplanned downtime, transportation interruptions, cyber-attacks and public health crises such as COVID-19)
Our ability to renew or refinance credit facilities
Our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity
The ultimate outcome of income tax audits, tax settlement initiatives or other tax matters, including future tax reform
Our ability to utilize income tax attributes, the benefits of which may or may not have been recognized under the more-likely-than-not recognition criteria
Environmental matters (such as those requiring compliance with emission and discharge standards for existing and new facilities)
Government laws and regulations and possible changes therein including new environmental health and safety regulations (such as those seeking to limit or classify TiO2 or its use)
Possible future litigation.

- 2 -
Should one or more of these risks materialize (or the consequences of such a development worsen), or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those forecasted or expected. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of changes in information, future events or otherwise.

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's results of operations as determined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), the Company has disclosed certain non-GAAP information which the Company believes provides useful information to investors:

The Company discloses segment profit, which is used by the Company's management to assess the performance of the Company's TiO2 operations. The Company believes disclosure of segment profit provides useful information to investors because it allows investors to analyze the performance of the Company's TiO2 operations in the same way that the Company's management assesses performance. The Company defines segment profit as net income before income tax expense and certain general corporate items. These general corporate items include corporate expense and the components of other income (expense) except for trade interest income; and
The Company discloses EBITDA, which is also used by the Company's management to assess the performance of the Company's TiO2 operations. The Company believes disclosure of EBITDA provides useful information to investors because it allows investors to analyze the performance of the Company's TiO2 operations in the same way that the Company's management assesses performance. The Company defines EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.
- 3 -

KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In millions, except per share and metric ton data)
(unaudited)

Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
Net sales
$
386.0
$
478.6
$
807.0
$
943.6
Cost of sales
290.2
369.6
623.1
738.9
Gross margin
95.8
109.0
183.9
204.7
Selling, general and administrative expense
52.7
62.9
106.2
120.9
Other operating income (expense):
Currency transactions, net
(6.1
)
.5
6.1
-
Other income, net
(.1
)
1.1
.1
1.9
Corporate expense
(3.9
)
(3.9
)
(7.4
)
(7.9
)
Income from operations
33.0
43.8
76.5
77.8
Other income (expense):
Trade interest income
.1
-
.3
.1
Other interest and dividend income
.1
.1
1.1
.1
Insurance settlement gain
-
-
1.5
-
Marketable equity securities
(.2
)
.5
(1.7
)
1.3
Other components of net periodic pension
and OPEB cost
(4.7
)
(4.3
)
(9.4
)
(8.6
)
Interest expense
(4.6
)
(5.2
)
(9.2
)
(10.2
)
Income before income taxes
23.7
34.9
59.1
60.5
Income tax expense
5.1
9.2
13.5
15.2
Net income
$
18.6
$
25.7
$
45.6
$
45.3
Net income per basic and diluted share
$
.16
$
.22
$
.39
$
.39
Weighted average shares used in the
calculation of net income per share
115.5
115.5
115.6
115.5
TiO2 data - metric tons in thousands:
Sales volumes
124
144
260
285
Production volumes
133
137
265
267


- 4 -

KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FROM
OPERATIONS TO SEGMENT PROFIT
(In millions)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
Income from operations
$
33.0
$
43.8
$
76.5
$
77.8
Adjustments:
Trade interest income
.1
-
.3
.1
Corporate expense
3.9
3.9
7.4
7.9
Segment profit
$
37.0
$
47.7
$
84.2
$
85.8
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA
(In millions)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
Net income
$
18.6
$
25.7
$
45.6
$
45.3
Adjustments:
Depreciation expense
14.6
12.8
29.5
25.5
Interest expense
4.6
5.2
9.2
10.2
Income tax expense
5.1
9.2
13.5
15.2
EBITDA
$
42.9
$
52.9
$
97.8
$
96.2
IMPACT OF PERCENTAGE CHANGE IN NET SALES
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021 vs. 2020
2021 vs. 2020
Percentage change in net sales:
TiO2 sales volumes
16
%

9
%

TiO2 product pricing
3
1
TiO2 product mix/other
(1
)
2
Changes in currency exchange rates
6
5
Total
24
%

17
%



- 5 -

Disclaimer

KRONOS Worldwide Inc. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 875 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 125 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 5,42%
Capitalization 1 530 M 1 530 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 2 242
Free-Float 19,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Dennis Graham Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James M. Buch President & Chief Operating Officer
Tim C. Hafer Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Loretta J. Feehan Non-Executive Chairman
John A. Sunny Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC.-11.20%1 592
ECOLAB INC.1.39%62 723
SIKA AG32.30%50 127
GIVAUDAN SA21.50%46 227
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.98.58%35 270
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG18.99%26 241