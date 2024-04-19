Disclosure of Issue Price for 9.5% Senior Secured Notes Due 2029

Pursuant to U.S. Treasury Regulation Section 1.1273-2(f)(9)

On February 12, 2024, Kronos International, Inc. (the "Issuer") issued new 9.5% Senior Secured Notes due 2029 (the "New Notes") in exchange for outstanding 3.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the "Old Notes") and cash (such exchange, the "Exchange") upon the terms and conditions set forth in the Offering Memorandum dated January 23, 2024. For holders of the Old Notes that participated in the Exchange and tendered their Old Notes for exchange prior to an early participation date, the exchange consideration included an additional €50 principal amount of New Notes per €1,000 of Old Notes tendered.

Pursuant to U.S. Treasury Regulation Section 1.1273-2(f)(9), the Issuer has made the following determinations, and this disclosure is intended to satisfy the Issuer's requirements to disclose these determinations:

The New Notes are "traded on an established market" within the meaning of U.S. Treasury Regulation Section 1.1273-2. The Issue price of the New Notes within the meaning of U.S. Treasury Regulation Section 1.1273-2(b) is 106.18% of their principal amount at maturity.

Pursuant to U.S. Treasury Regulation Section 1.1273-2(f)(9), this determination is binding on a holder of the New Notes unless such holder explicitly discloses that its determination is different from the Issuer's determination on the holder's timely filed federal income tax return for the taxable year that includes its acquisition date of the New Notes, in accordance with the requirements of the applicable U.S. Treasury Regulations.