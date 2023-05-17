Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kronos Worldwide, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KRO   US50105F1057

KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC.

(KRO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-17 pm EDT
8.190 USD   +4.73%
04:16pKronos Worldwide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend and Results of Annual Stockholder Meeting
GL
05/09Kronos Worldwide Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/03Kronos Worldwide : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend and Results of Annual Stockholder Meeting

05/17/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dallas, Texas, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of nineteen cents ($0.19) per share on its common stock, payable on June 15, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2023.

Kronos Worldwide also announced that at its 2023 annual stockholder meeting held today its stockholders had:

  • elected each of James M. Buch, Loretta J. Feehan, John E. Harper, Meredith W. Mendes, Cecil H. Moore, Jr., Michael S. Simmons, Thomas P. Stafford, and R. Gerald Turner as a director for a one-year term;
  • adopted a resolution that approved, on a nonbinding advisory basis, the compensation of its named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement for the 2023 annual stockholder meeting; and
  • approved, on a nonbinding advisory basis, an annual nonbinding advisory vote on named executive officer compensation as such compensation is disclosed pursuant to the compensation disclosure rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.

* * * * *

Investor Relations Contact

Bryan A. Hanley
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Tel. 972-233-1700


All news about KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC.
04:16pKronos Worldwide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend and Results of Annual Stockholder M..
GL
05/09Kronos Worldwide Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fi..
AQ
05/03Kronos Worldwide : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/03Earnings Flash (KRO) KRONOS WORLDWIDE Posts Q1 Revenue $426.3M
MT
05/03KRONOS WORLDWIDE INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
05/03Kronos worldwide, inc. reports first quarter 2023 results
GL
05/03Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
03/08Kronos Worldwide Swings to Q4 Loss as Sales Decline
MT
03/08Kronos Worldwide : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/08KRONOS WORLDWIDE INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 616 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 96,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 9,82%
Capitalization 900 M 900 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 2 266
Free-Float 19,1%
Chart KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,82 $
Average target price 9,33 $
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Managers and Directors
James M. Buch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tim C. Hafer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Loretta J. Feehan Non-Executive Chairman
John A. Sunny Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Rainer Gruber Senior Vice President-Manufacturing & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC.-16.81%900
AIR LIQUIDE20.50%90 329
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION1.79%72 802
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-5.57%39 862
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.6.24%28 692
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION12.54%20 260
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer