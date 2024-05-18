May 18, 2024 at 09:57 am EDT

Krsnaa Diagnostics Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 1,662.83 million compared to INR 1,332.26 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,706.21 million compared to INR 1,391.52 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 187.27 million compared to INR 189.18 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 5.8 compared to INR 6.03 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 5.7 compared to INR 5.88 a year ago.