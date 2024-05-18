May 18, 2024 at 09:57 am EDT

Krsnaa Diagnostics Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 6,196.33 million compared to INR 4,871.23 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 6,364.29 million compared to INR 5,065.02 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 568.37 million compared to INR 621.11 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 17.9 compared to INR 19.78 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 17.31 compared to INR 19.29 a year ago.