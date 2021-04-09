Log in
Current Report No. 11/2021: Expenditure on and recoveries from debt portfolios

04/09/2021
In line with the adopted disclosure policy, KRUK S.A. announces the expenditure on debt portfolios and recoveries from the management of purchased portfolios purchased by the KRUK Group (Group).

Q1 2021

The nominal value of debt purchased by the Group

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

change

PLN 877m

PLN 505m

+ 74%

The expenditure on debt portfolios purchased by the Group

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

change

PLN 159m

PLN 57m

+ 180%

The recoveries from the management of purchased portfolios purchased by the Group

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

change

PLN 512m

PLN 477m

+ 7%

Disclaimer

KRUK SA published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 10:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
