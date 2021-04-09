Current Report No. 11/2021: Expenditure on and recoveries from debt portfolios

In line with the adopted disclosure policy, KRUK S.A. announces the expenditure on debt portfolios and recoveries from the management of purchased portfolios purchased by the KRUK Group (Group).
Q1 2021
|
The nominal value of debt purchased by the Group
|
Q1 2021
|
Q1 2020
|
change
|
PLN 877m
|
PLN 505m
|
+ 74%
|
The expenditure on debt portfolios purchased by the Group
|
Q1 2021
|
Q1 2020
|
change
|
PLN 159m
|
PLN 57m
|
+ 180%
|
The recoveries from the management of purchased portfolios purchased by the Group
|
Q1 2021
|
Q1 2020
|
change
|
PLN 512m
|
PLN 477m
|
+ 7%
Disclaimer
KRUK SA published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 10:09:03 UTC.