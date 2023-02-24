KRUK Spólka Akcyjna : PLN 805m in KRUK Group's estimated net profit for...

The Management Board of KRUK S.A. has issued today a current report with a preliminary estimate of the KRUK Group's 2022 net profit, which has been put at PLN 805m.

"Our net profit estimate shows that the Group is in excellent condition. We are consistent in pursuing our strategy, focused on unsecured retail debt, expanding internationally and undergoing a technological transformation. Debt purchases for the entire Group in 2022 amounted to PLN 2.3bn and were mostly made outside Poland. Their level was record high, as was the level of recoveries from debt portfolios we purchased, which amounted to PLN 2.6bn. We will present a more extensive discussion when we publish our annual performance figures. If the estimated net profit figure is confirmed, its record level of over PLN 800m would be perfect for marking KRUK's 25th anniversary falling this year," said Piotr Krupa, CEO and President of the KRUK S.A. Management Board.

KRUK will announce its final and detailed performance figures for 2022 in the annual report on March 9th 2023.