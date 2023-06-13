Advanced search
    KRU   PLKRK0000010

KRUK SPÓLKA AKCYJNA

(KRU)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  10:46:43 2023-06-13 am EDT
379.40 PLN   -1.30%
10:53aKruk Spólka Akcyjna : allots PLN 50m of bonds with 68% order...
PU
05/25Kruk Spólka Akcyjna : brings new bond issue to Polish market,...
PU
04/27Transcript : KRUK Spólka Akcyjna, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2023
CI
KRUK Spólka Akcyjna : allots PLN 50m of bonds with 68% order...

06/13/2023 | 10:53am EDT
Today KRUK has announced the allotment of PLN 50m worth of Series AN4 bonds. Subscriptions totalled nearly PLN 156m, entailing a 68% reduction of subscription orders. The bonds, issued as part of the Ninth Bond Programme, were offered to retail investors. The price per bond is equal to its nominal value of PLN 100. The bonds pay interest at a variable rate, based on 3M WIBOR plus a fixed margin of 4.0 percentage points per annum.

"Our Series AN4 bonds have attracted strong investor demand, with subscriptions totalling PLN 156m. I greatly appreciate the trust investors place in KRUK. This year, as part of our prospectus-based debt offerings for retail investors, we have already issued bonds with a total nominal value of PLN 100m. Let me also remind you that in the first half of this year we have raised PLN 120m from institutional bondholders and EUR 150m under the Swedish law bond framework. In addition we have been expanding lines of bank credit available to KRUK, and on this front we can announce a new agreement for a PLN 50m revolving credit facility signed with Alior Bank, our new banking partner. We keep working to boost our access to financing to enable KRUK's continued growth," comments Piotr Krupa, CEO of KRUK S.A. "This year we are celebrating our 25th anniversary - we started as a three-person outfit, and now we are ranked among leading international players of the debt collection industry. Thanks to our investors, we are able to solidify our market position while delivering excellent results," adds Piotr Krupa.

Disclaimer

KRUK SA published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 14:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 099 M 508 M 508 M
Net income 2022 764 M 185 M 185 M
Net Debt 2022 3 534 M 855 M 855 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,86x
Yield 2022 3,50%
Capitalization 7 426 M 1 797 M 1 797 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,22x
EV / Sales 2023 4,74x
Nbr of Employees 3 039
Free-Float 91,0%
Managers and Directors
Piotr Wojciech Krupa Chairman-Management Board
Michal Zasepa Head-Finance
Piotr Henryk Stepniak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Krzysztof Bogumil Kawalec Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Katarzyna Beuch Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KRUK SPÓLKA AKCYJNA24.00%1 797
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-3.69%10 749
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.18.54%7 919
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED43.22%6 473
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.9.21%5 886
LUFAX HOLDING LTD-16.49%3 713
