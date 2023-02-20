Advanced search
    KRU   PLKRK0000010

KRUK SPÓLKA AKCYJNA

(KRU)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  11:00:00 2023-02-20 am EST
333.60 PLN   -2.28%
KRUK Spólka Akcyjna : allots PLN 50m worth of bonds with 52%...

02/20/2023 | 11:10am EST
Today KRUK has announced the allotment of PLN 50m worth of Series AN3 bonds. Subscriptions totalled PLN 105m, entailing a 52,28% reduction of subscription orders. The bonds, issued as part of the Ninth Bond Programme, were offered to retail investors. The price per bond is equal to its nominal value of PLN 100. The bonds pay interest at a variable rate, based on 3M WIBOR plus a fixed margin of 4.0 percentage points per annum.

"We are glad that KRUK has once again allocated retail bonds in the amount it offered to the market. This time, investors placed subscriptions with a total value of PLN 105m, entailing a 52,28% reduction of subscription orders," said Piotr Krupa, CEO of KRUK S.A. "KRUK is growing its business rapidly, and as an international Group pursuing a strategy based on, among other things, technological development, it appreciates the important financial support provided by bondholders, as well as by bank loans.We want to offer debt securities on a periodic basis and use this source of financing as it drives further development of the Group while contributing to the growth of the bond market in Poland," added Piotr Krupa.

Attachments

Disclaimer

KRUK SA published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 16:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 099 M 470 M 470 M
Net income 2022 764 M 171 M 171 M
Net Debt 2022 3 534 M 791 M 791 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,24x
Yield 2022 3,94%
Capitalization 6 595 M 1 475 M 1 475 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,83x
EV / Sales 2023 4,57x
Nbr of Employees 3 039
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart KRUK SPÓLKA AKCYJNA
Duration : Period :
KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRUK SPÓLKA AKCYJNA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 341,40 PLN
Average target price 354,90 PLN
Spread / Average Target 3,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Piotr Wojciech Krupa Chairman-Management Board
Michal Zasepa Head-Finance
Piotr Henryk Stepniak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Krzysztof Bogumil Kawalec Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Katarzyna Beuch Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KRUK SPÓLKA AKCYJNA10.13%1 475
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED6.68%12 041
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.4.47%7 245
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.5.91%5 680
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED5.21%4 737
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED14.10%3 829