Today KRUK has announced the allotment of PLN 75m worth of Series AO1 bonds. Subscriptions totalled PLN 123m, entailing a 39% reduction of subscription orders. The bonds, issued as part of the Tenth Bond Programme, were offered to retail investors. The price per bond is equal to its nominal value of PLN 100. The bonds pay interest at a variable rate, based on 3M WIBOR plus a fixed margin of 4.0 percentage points per annum.

"The ongoing issue of series AO1 bonds is enjoying significant popularity among investors. This marks a great beginning of our tenth prospectus-based bond issuance programme, amounting to PLN 700 million. For us, it also represents a reaffirmation of our adept management of a thriving business, which I have been consistently and sustainably developing for 25 years. Today, KRUK stands as one of the foremost international companies in our industry globally. We are also driving substantial progress in the technological aspects of our business, comments Piotr Krupa, CEO of KRUK S.A. "At this point, I would like to thank investors for their trust and assure them that we will take care of and develop the relationship we have been creating with retail bondholders for 10 years. Looking at our expanding scale and simultaneously fulfilling the expectations of retail investors, we are actively and increasingly engaging in the bond market. This is a vital source of funding in our diversified and meticulously planned framework for accessing funds. We are laying a robust foundation for further advancement of KRUK's business.