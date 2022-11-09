KRUK Spólka Akcyjna : announces new bond issue

On November 9th 2022, KRUK published the Final Terms and Conditions of its Series AN1 bonds. The bonds will be issued in a public offering under the Ninth Bond Programme at the issue price equal to their nominal value. The issue price will be PLN 100 per bond, and the total nominal value of the entire series will be PLN 25m. The bonds will bear interest at a floating rate, based on 3M WIBOR plus a fixed margin of 4.0 percentage points per annum. The offering will be carried out by a distribution syndicate comprising: Dom Maklerski BDM S.A., Powszechna Kasa Oszczędności Bank Polski S.A. - Biuro Maklerskie, Michael / Ström Dom Maklerski S.A., Noble Securities S.A., Ipopema Securities S.A. and Dom Inwestycyjny Xelion sp. z o.o. The bonds will exist in book-entry form and the Company will apply for their admission to trading on the Catalyst regulated market operated by the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

'In response to demand from retail investors, we are giving them - for the first time under our Ninth Bond Programme and for the fourth time this year, an opportunity to purchase KRUK bonds. This time we are offering them PLN 25m of Series AN1 bonds, which will be available for subscription between November 14th and November 25th 2022,' comments Piotr Krupa, CEO of KRUK S.A. 'Yesterday we released our results for the three quarters of 2022, which had come in at all-time highs. Both in terms of new investments as well as recoveries and cash EBITDA, I am really pleased with our year-to-date performance. As a listed company, we have just been included in the WIG20 blue-chip index. Business-wise, we remain focused on further technology advances and expansion of our international presence, especially in Italy and Spain.'

The offering of Series AN1 bonds will be conducted on the basis of the Prospectus for KRUK's Ninth Bond Programme, approved by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority on August 23rd 2022. KRUK may issue bonds under the Prospectus until August 2023. The nominal value of the entire Programme is PLN 700m, and the Series AN1 issue will the first to be carried out within that limit. The Final Terms and Conditions of Series AN1 bonds are available on the Company's website at https://pl.kruk.eu/relacje-inwestorskie/obligacje/emisje-obligacji and on the website of Dom Maklerski BDM S.A. at www.bdm.pl.

The only legally binding documents containing information on the Issuer and the Public Offering of Series AN1 Bonds are the Base Prospectus for the Ninth Bond Programme, published on August 25th 2022, Supplements to the Base Prospectus and the Final Terms and Conditions of Series AN1 Bonds published on November 9th 2022, available on the Issuer's website at www.kruksa.pl and additionally, for information purposes, on the website of the Investment Firm at www.bdm.pl.Subscription orders for Series AN1 Bonds will be accepted by the Investment Firm, i.e. Dom Maklerski BDM S.A., and members of the distribution syndicate.