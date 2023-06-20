KRUK Spólka Akcyjna : shares profits with shareholders for the...

KRUK shareholders have resolved today that the company will pay out dividend of PLN 15 per share (PLN 290m in total) from the profit earned in 2022.

"For the ninth consecutive year, KRUK will share its profit with shareholders. For me, as a founder and shareholder, this is very good news. The dividend payment of PLN 15 per share will mark this year's 25th anniversary of KRUK's establishment. From a local small business KRUK has grown to become an international group managing debt in seven European countries," comments Piotr Krupa, CEO and President of KRUK S.A. Management Board. "We have paid a total of PLN 837 million in profit to the shareholders over eight years, and now we plan to pay out PLN 290 million. The amount of dividend to be paid out this year is in line the Dividend Policy, but also supports KRUK's continued international growth and technological transformation. The dividend is a thank you to the shareholders for their faith in KRUK. It is investors' trust and our determination that underpin our success in delivering KRUK's strategy," Piotr Krupa concluded.

The dividend record date is September 7th 2023, and the dividend payment date is September 28th 2023.