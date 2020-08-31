Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Thailand  >  Krung Thai Bank    KTB   TH0150010Z03

KRUNG THAI BANK

(KTB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Krung Thai Bank Public : Financial Performance Half Year For Financial Institution (F45) (Audited)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 04:40am EDT

Headline:

Financial Performance Half Year For Financial Institution (F45) (Audited)

Security Symbol:

KTB

Announcement Details

Financial Statement (F45)

Company name

KRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Quarter

Half year

(In thousands)

Financial Statement

Quarter 2

For 6 Months

Status

Reviewed

Audited

Ending

30 June

30 June

Year

2020

2019

2020

2019

Profit (loss)

3,755,492

8,169,676

10,222,024

15,470,758

attributable to equity

holders of the

Company *

EPS (baht)

0.27

0.58

0.73

1.11 (Update)

Type of report

Unqualified opinion with an emphasis of matters /Others

*For consolidated financial statements

Please review financial statement (Full Version) before making investment decision

"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company Information Disclosure (SET Portal)."

Signature ___________________________

(PAYONG SRIVANICH)

PRESIDENT

Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Krung Thai Bank pcl published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 08:39:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KRUNG THAI BANK
04:45aKRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC : Submission of the Audited Financial Statements for the ..
PU
04:40aKRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC : SUMMARY STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (C.B.1.1) 3..
PU
04:40aKRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC : Financial Performance Half Year For Financial Instituti..
PU
08/24KRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC : Summary statement of assets and liabilities (c.b.1.1) 3..
PU
07/29FACTBOX-Reaction to appointment of Sethaput as next Thai c.bank chief
RE
07/29FACTBOX : Reaction to appointment of Sethaput as next Thai central bank chief
RE
07/23KRUNG THAI BANK : Financial Performance Half Year For Financial Institution (F45..
PU
07/23KRUNG THAI BANK : Summary statement of assets and liabilities (c.b.1.1) 30/06/20
PU
07/14KRUNG THAI BANK : half-yearly earnings release
05/23Thai govt. cuts Thai Airways stake to below 51% as part of restructuring plan
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 119 B 3 824 M 3 824 M
Net income 2020 19 909 M 640 M 640 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,29x
Yield 2020 5,49%
Capitalization 136 B 4 357 M 4 355 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,14x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 21 606
Free-Float 38,6%
Chart KRUNG THAI BANK
Duration : Period :
Krung Thai Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRUNG THAI BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 11,44 THB
Last Close Price 9,70 THB
Spread / Highest target 60,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Krairit Euchukanonchai Executive Vice Chairman
Payong Srivanich President & Executive Director
Prasong Poontaneat Chairman
Amporn Chotruchsakul Senior Executive VP & Head-Operations Group
Boonlerd Sinsombat Senior EVP & Head-Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KRUNG THAI BANK-40.85%4 357
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.28%313 202
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-25.00%246 750
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.33%227 866
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.05%183 941
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.2.32%138 279
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group