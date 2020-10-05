Krung Thai Bank Public : Granting shareholders the right before 28th Annual Ordinary General Meeting (Year 2021)

KTB.OBD. 1426/2020 25th September 2020

The President

Stock Exchange of Thailand

Dear Sir,

Subject: Granting shareholders the right before 28th Annual Ordinary General Meeting (Year 2021)

Krung Thai Bank PCL. wishes to inform that regarding the determination of Agenda for the 28th Annual Ordinary General Meeting in 2021, the Bank provides the opportunity to shareholders for having the right to propose additional agenda and nominate qualified persons for Director's position before the Meeting Date through the Bank's website: https://krungthai.com between 1st October and 31st December 2020. All details and proposed procedure are provided on the Bank's website.

Please be informed accordingly,

Yours Sincerely,

- Sineenard Damri-anant -

(Miss Sineenard Damri-anant)

Assistant Corporate Secretary

Office of the Board of Directors

Tel. 0-2208-4144, 4146

ทะเบียนเลขที่ 0107537000882 35ถนนสุขุมวิท กรุงเทพฯ 10110 ตู้ ปณ.44 ศป. กท.10000krungthai.com

Registration No. 0107537000882 35 Sukhumvit Rd., Bangkok 10110 Thailand PO Box 44 BMC.10000 krungthai.com