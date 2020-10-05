Krung Thai Bank Public : Notification of the incorporation of Infinitas By Krungthai Co., Ltd.

KTB.EID. 1478 / 2020
Date: 2 October 2020
Subject: Notification of the incorporation of Infinitas By Krungthai Co., Ltd.
To: President,
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited ("the Bank") would like to inform you that Krungthai Advisory Co., Ltd. ("KTBA"), a subsidiary company in which the Bank holds 99.99% of the shares and a company within the financial business group of the Bank, has incorporated a new subsidiary company with the details as
follows:
Infinitas By Krungthai Co., Ltd.
Date of incorporation
: 2 October 2020
Registered capita
: THB 40,000,000 (forty million Baht), fully paid-up
Details of the shares
: 4,000,000 ordinary shares, THB 10 per share
KTBA shareholding ratio
: 99.99 per cent of the registered capital of the company
Type of business
: Digital Platform as a Service and Innovation
With regards to the foregoing transaction, the Bank already obtained an approval from the Bank of Thailand to include the company above as a company within the financial business group of the Bank. The foregoing transaction is not considered a connected transaction and the size of the transaction does not require a disclosure of acquisition and disposition of assets of a listed company.
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours sincerely,
(Mr. Payong Srivanich)
President
