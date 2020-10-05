Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Thailand  >  Krung Thai Bank    KTB   TH0150010Z03

KRUNG THAI BANK

(KTB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Krung Thai Bank Public : Notification of the incorporation of Infinitas By Krungthai Co., Ltd.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 03:25am EDT

KTB.EID. 1478 / 2020

Date: 2 October 2020

Subject: Notification of the incorporation of Infinitas By Krungthai Co., Ltd.

To: President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited ("the Bank") would like to inform you that Krungthai Advisory Co., Ltd. ("KTBA"), a subsidiary company in which the Bank holds 99.99% of the shares and a company within the financial business group of the Bank, has incorporated a new subsidiary company with the details as

follows:

Infinitas By Krungthai Co., Ltd.

Date of incorporation

: 2 October 2020

Registered capita

: THB 40,000,000 (forty million Baht), fully paid-up

Details of the shares

: 4,000,000 ordinary shares, THB 10 per share

KTBA shareholding ratio

: 99.99 per cent of the registered capital of the company

Type of business

: Digital Platform as a Service and Innovation

With regards to the foregoing transaction, the Bank already obtained an approval from the Bank of Thailand to include the company above as a company within the financial business group of the Bank. The foregoing transaction is not considered a connected transaction and the size of the transaction does not require a disclosure of acquisition and disposition of assets of a listed company.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Payong Srivanich)

President

Disclaimer

Krung Thai Bank pcl published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 07:24:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KRUNG THAI BANK
03:30aKRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC : The Resignation of Chairman and Director of Krung Thai ..
PU
03:30aKRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC : Granting shareholders the right before 28th Annual Ordi..
PU
03:25aKRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC : Notification of the incorporation of Infinitas By Krung..
PU
09/28PTT : Thai PM says new fin minister to be unveiled next week
RE
09/23Thai central bank avoids further stimulus, upgrades 2020 GDP forecast
RE
09/21KRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC : The Resignation of Director of Krung Thai Bank PCL.
PU
09/21KRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC : Summary statement of assets and liabilities (c.b.1.1) 3..
PU
08/31KRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC : Submission of the Audited Financial Statements for the ..
PU
08/31KRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC : SUMMARY STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (C.B.1.1) 3..
PU
08/31KRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC : Financial Performance Half Year For Financial Instituti..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 118 B 3 755 M 3 755 M
Net income 2020 18 258 M 579 M 579 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,73x
Yield 2020 5,59%
Capitalization 122 B 3 877 M 3 881 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 20 971
Free-Float 38,6%
Chart KRUNG THAI BANK
Duration : Period :
Krung Thai Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRUNG THAI BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 10,70 THB
Last Close Price 8,75 THB
Spread / Highest target 78,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Krairit Euchukanonchai Executive Vice Chairman
Payong Srivanich President & Executive Director
Prasong Poontaneat Chairman
Amporn Chotruchsakul Senior Executive VP & Head-Operations Group
Boonlerd Sinsombat Senior EVP & Head-Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KRUNG THAI BANK-46.65%3 877
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.78%298 330
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-33.00%240 362
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.26%209 758
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-25.41%164 412
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-4.20%131 014
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group