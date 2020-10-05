Krung Thai Bank Public : Notification of the incorporation of Infinitas By Krungthai Co., Ltd.

KTB.EID. 1478 / 2020

Date: 2 October 2020

Subject: Notification of the incorporation of Infinitas By Krungthai Co., Ltd.

To: President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited ("the Bank") would like to inform you that Krungthai Advisory Co., Ltd. ("KTBA"), a subsidiary company in which the Bank holds 99.99% of the shares and a company within the financial business group of the Bank, has incorporated a new subsidiary company with the details as

follows: Infinitas By Krungthai Co., Ltd. Date of incorporation : 2 October 2020 Registered capita : THB 40,000,000 (forty million Baht), fully paid-up Details of the shares : 4,000,000 ordinary shares, THB 10 per share KTBA shareholding ratio : 99.99 per cent of the registered capital of the company Type of business : Digital Platform as a Service and Innovation

With regards to the foregoing transaction, the Bank already obtained an approval from the Bank of Thailand to include the company above as a company within the financial business group of the Bank. The foregoing transaction is not considered a connected transaction and the size of the transaction does not require a disclosure of acquisition and disposition of assets of a listed company.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Payong Srivanich)

President