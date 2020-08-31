Krung Thai Bank Public : SUMMARY STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (C.B.1.1) 31/07/20 (Revised Version)

(Revised Version) C.B.1.1 Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities (has not been audited by a certified public accountant) As of 31 July 2020

ASSETS Cash Interbank and money market items - net Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss Derivatives assets Investment - net Investment in subsidiaries and associates - net Loans to customers and accrued interest receivables - net Properties for sale - net Premises and equipment - net Other assets - net Total Assets Thousand Baht LIABILITIES Thousand Baht 62,322,656 Deposits 2,422,855,061 495,658,590 Interbank and money market items 250,739,482 46,142,350 Liability payable on demand 4,849,604 67,799,696 Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss 0 304,393,346 Derivatives Liabilities 61,992,608 11,000,393 Debt issued and borrowings 44,362,478 2,077,057,512 Other liabilities 66,775,979 Total Liabilities 32,456,526 2,851,575,212 22,409,694 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 40,286,727 Equity portion 92,838,774 Other reserves 17,345,970 Retaining earnings 197,767,534 Total Shareholders' Equity 307,952,278 3,159,527,490 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 3,159,527,490 Thousand Baht

Non-Performing Loans (gross) for the quarter ended 30 June 2020 106,537,200 (4.16 percents of total loans before deducting allowance for expected credit losses) Allowance for debtors as prescribed by the BOT for the quarter ended 30 June 2020 131,026,938 Regulatory capital 353,627,516 (18.26 (percent) ratio of total capital to risk weighted assets) Capital after deducting capital add-ons for loans to large exposures 353,627,516 (18.26 (percent) ratio of total capital after deducting capital add-ons to risk weighted assets) Changes in assets and liabilities during the quarter ended 31 July 2020 resulting from penalties for violating of the Financial Institution Business Act B.E.2551 (2008), Section88.. - Channel for disciosure of information on capital requirement

For Commercial Banks (under the Notification of the Bank of Thailand Re: Disclosure Requirement on Capital Adequacy for Commercial Banks) Channel for disclosure krungthai.com>Investor Relations>Financial Information>Basel III Pillar III Disclosures Date of disclosure 31 October 2019 Information as of 30 June 2019 For Financial business groups (under the Notification of the Bank of Thailand e: Disclosure Requirement on Capital Adequacy for Financial Business Group Channel for disclosure krungthai.com>Investor Relations>Financial Information>Basel III Pillar III Disclosures Date of disclosure 31 October 2019 Information as of 30 June 2019

