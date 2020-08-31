Log in
Krung Thai Bank Public : SUMMARY STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (C.B.1.1) 31/07/20 (Revised Version)

08/31/2020 | 04:40am EDT

(Revised Version)

C.B.1.1

Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities (has not been audited by a certified public accountant) As of 31 July 2020

ASSETS

Cash

Interbank and money market items - net

Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss Derivatives assets

Investment - net

Investment in subsidiaries and associates - net

Loans to customers and accrued interest receivables - net Properties for sale - net

Premises and equipment - net Other assets - net

Total Assets

Thousand Baht

LIABILITIES

Thousand Baht

62,322,656

Deposits

2,422,855,061

495,658,590

Interbank and money market items

250,739,482

46,142,350

Liability payable on demand

4,849,604

67,799,696

Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss

0

304,393,346

Derivatives Liabilities

61,992,608

11,000,393

Debt issued and borrowings

44,362,478

2,077,057,512

Other liabilities

66,775,979

Total Liabilities

32,456,526

2,851,575,212

22,409,694

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

40,286,727

Equity portion

92,838,774

Other reserves

17,345,970

Retaining earnings

197,767,534

Total Shareholders' Equity

307,952,278

3,159,527,490

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

3,159,527,490

Thousand Baht

Non-Performing Loans (gross) for the quarter ended 30 June 2020

106,537,200

(4.16 percents of total loans before deducting allowance for expected credit losses)

Allowance for debtors as prescribed by the BOT for the quarter ended 30 June 2020

131,026,938

Regulatory capital

353,627,516

(18.26 (percent) ratio of total capital to risk weighted assets)

Capital after deducting capital add-ons for loans to large exposures

353,627,516

(18.26 (percent) ratio of total capital after deducting capital add-ons to risk weighted assets)

Changes in assets and liabilities during the quarter ended 31 July 2020 resulting from

penalties for violating of the Financial Institution Business Act B.E.2551 (2008), Section88..

-

Channel for disciosure of information on capital requirement

For Commercial Banks

(under the Notification of the Bank of Thailand

Re: Disclosure Requirement on Capital Adequacy for Commercial Banks)

Channel for disclosure

krungthai.com>Investor Relations>Financial Information>Basel III Pillar III Disclosures

Date of disclosure

31

October 2019

Information as of

30

June 2019

For Financial business groups

(under the Notification of the Bank of Thailand

e: Disclosure Requirement on Capital Adequacy for Financial Business Group

Channel for disclosure

krungthai.com>Investor Relations>Financial Information>Basel III Pillar III Disclosures

Date of disclosure

31

October 2019

Information as of

30

June 2019

We hereby certify that this Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities is completely, correctly and truly presented.

....................................................................…

.............................................................…

(Ms. Saranya Vejakul)

(Mr. Payong Srivanich)

Senior Executive Vice President Group Head

President

Financial Management Group

Disclaimer

Krung Thai Bank pcl published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 08:39:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 119 B 3 824 M 3 824 M
Net income 2020 19 909 M 640 M 640 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,29x
Yield 2020 5,49%
Capitalization 136 B 4 357 M 4 355 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,14x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 21 606
Free-Float 38,6%
