Krung Thai Bank Public : SUMMARY STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (C.B.1.1) 31/07/20 (Revised Version)
08/31/2020 | 04:40am EDT
(Revised Version)
C.B.1.1
Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities (has not been audited by a certified public accountant) As of 31 July 2020
ASSETS
Cash
Interbank and money market items - net
Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss Derivatives assets
Investment - net
Investment in subsidiaries and associates - net
Loans to customers and accrued interest receivables - net Properties for sale - net
Premises and equipment - net Other assets - net
Total Assets
Thousand Baht
LIABILITIES
Thousand Baht
62,322,656
Deposits
2,422,855,061
495,658,590
Interbank and money market items
250,739,482
46,142,350
Liability payable on demand
4,849,604
67,799,696
Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss
0
304,393,346
Derivatives Liabilities
61,992,608
11,000,393
Debt issued and borrowings
44,362,478
2,077,057,512
Other liabilities
66,775,979
Total Liabilities
32,456,526
2,851,575,212
22,409,694
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
40,286,727
Equity portion
92,838,774
Other reserves
17,345,970
Retaining earnings
197,767,534
Total Shareholders' Equity
307,952,278
3,159,527,490
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
3,159,527,490
Thousand Baht
Non-Performing Loans (gross) for the quarter ended 30 June 2020
106,537,200
(4.16 percents of total loans before deducting allowance for expected credit losses)
Allowance for debtors as prescribed by the BOT for the quarter ended 30 June 2020
131,026,938
Regulatory capital
353,627,516
(18.26 (percent) ratio of total capital to risk weighted assets)
Capital after deducting capital add-ons for loans to large exposures
353,627,516
(18.26 (percent) ratio of total capital after deducting capital add-ons to risk weighted assets)
Changes in assets and liabilities during the quarter ended 31 July 2020 resulting from
penalties for violating of the Financial Institution Business Act B.E.2551 (2008), Section88..
-
Channel for disciosure of information on capital requirement
For Commercial Banks
(under the Notification of the Bank of Thailand
Re: Disclosure Requirement on Capital Adequacy for Commercial Banks)
Channel for disclosure
krungthai.com>Investor Relations>Financial Information>Basel III Pillar III Disclosures
Date of disclosure
31
October 2019
Information as of
30
June 2019
For Financial business groups
(under the Notification of the Bank of Thailand
e: Disclosure Requirement on Capital Adequacy for Financial Business Group
Channel for disclosure
krungthai.com>Investor Relations>Financial Information>Basel III Pillar III Disclosures
Date of disclosure
31
October 2019
Information as of
30
June 2019
We hereby certify that this Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities is completely, correctly and truly presented.
....................................................................…
.............................................................…
(Ms. Saranya Vejakul)
(Mr. Payong Srivanich)
Senior Executive Vice President Group Head
President
Financial Management Group
