Krung Thai Bank Public : SUMMARY STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (C.B.1.1) 31/08/20

C.B.1.1

Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities

(has not been audited by a certified public accountant) As of 31 August 2020

ASSETS Thousand Baht LIABILITIES Thousand Baht Cash 53,340,598 Deposits 2,381,793,163 Interbank and money market items - net 461,142,618 Interbank and money market items 260,565,112 Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss 28,097,601 Liability payable on demand 5,359,573 Derivatives assets 61,554,838 Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss 0 Investment - net 320,398,877 Derivatives Liabilities 55,542,615 Investment in subsidiaries and associates - net 11,000,393 Debt issued and borrowings 44,317,946 Loans to customers and accrued interest receivables - net 2,093,088,459 Other liabilities 62,873,021 Properties for sale - net 32,463,601 Total Liabilities 2,810,451,430 Premises and equipment - net 22,088,659 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Other assets - net 37,580,469 Equity portion 92,838,774 Other reserves 17,516,807 Retaining earnings 199,949,102 Total Shareholders' Equity 310,304,683 Total Assets 3,120,756,113 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 3,120,756,113

Thousand Baht Non-Performing Loans (gross) for the quarter ended 30 June 2020 106,537,200 (4.16 percents of total loans before deducting allowance for expected credit losses) Allowance for debtors as prescribed by the BOT for the quarter ended 30 June 2020 131,026,938 Regulatory capital 353,506,464 (18.39 (percent) ratio of total capital to risk weighted assets) Capital after deducting capital add-ons for loans to large exposures 353,506,464 (18.39 (percent) ratio of total capital after deducting capital add-ons to risk weighted assets) Changes in assets and liabilities during the quarter ended 31 August 2020 resulting from penalties for violating of the Financial Institution Business Act B.E.2551 (2008), Section…….. -

Channel for disciosure of information on capital requirement

For Commercial Banks For Financial business groups (under the Notification of the Bank of Thailand (under the Notification of the Bank of Thailand Re: Disclosure Requirement on Capital Adequacy for Commercial Banks) e: Disclosure Requirement on Capital Adequacy for Financial Business Groups Channel for disclosure krungthai.com>Investor Relations>Financial Information>Basel III Pillar III Disclosures Channel for disclosure krungthai.com>Investor Relations>Financial Information>Basel III Pillar III Disclosures Date of disclosure 31 October 2019 Date of disclosure 31 October 2019 Information as of 30 June 2019 Information as of 30 June 2019

We hereby certify that this Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities is completely, correctly and truly presented.