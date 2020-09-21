Log in
Krung Thai Bank Public : SUMMARY STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (C.B.1.1) 31/08/20

09/21/2020 | 03:55am EDT

C.B.1.1

Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities

(has not been audited by a certified public accountant) As of 31 August 2020

ASSETS

Thousand Baht

LIABILITIES

Thousand Baht

Cash

53,340,598

Deposits

2,381,793,163

Interbank and money market items - net

461,142,618

Interbank and money market items

260,565,112

Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss

28,097,601

Liability payable on demand

5,359,573

Derivatives assets

61,554,838

Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss

0

Investment - net

320,398,877

Derivatives Liabilities

55,542,615

Investment in subsidiaries and associates - net

11,000,393

Debt issued and borrowings

44,317,946

Loans to customers and accrued interest receivables - net

2,093,088,459

Other liabilities

62,873,021

Properties for sale - net

32,463,601

Total Liabilities

2,810,451,430

Premises and equipment - net

22,088,659

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Other assets - net

37,580,469

Equity portion

92,838,774

Other reserves

17,516,807

Retaining earnings

199,949,102

Total Shareholders' Equity

310,304,683

Total Assets

3,120,756,113

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

3,120,756,113

Thousand Baht

Non-Performing Loans (gross) for the quarter ended 30 June 2020

106,537,200

(4.16 percents of total loans before deducting allowance for expected credit losses)

Allowance for debtors as prescribed by the BOT for the quarter ended 30 June 2020

131,026,938

Regulatory capital

353,506,464

(18.39 (percent) ratio of total capital to risk weighted assets)

Capital after deducting capital add-ons for loans to large exposures

353,506,464

(18.39 (percent) ratio of total capital after deducting capital add-ons to risk weighted assets)

Changes in assets and liabilities during the quarter ended 31 August 2020 resulting from

penalties for violating of the Financial Institution Business Act B.E.2551 (2008), Section……..

-

Channel for disciosure of information on capital requirement

For Commercial Banks

For Financial business groups

(under the Notification of the Bank of Thailand

(under the Notification of the Bank of Thailand

Re: Disclosure Requirement on Capital Adequacy for Commercial Banks)

e: Disclosure Requirement on Capital Adequacy for Financial Business Groups

Channel for disclosure

krungthai.com>Investor Relations>Financial Information>Basel III Pillar III Disclosures

Channel for disclosure

krungthai.com>Investor Relations>Financial Information>Basel III Pillar III Disclosures

Date of disclosure

31 October 2019

Date of disclosure

31 October 2019

Information as of

30 June 2019

Information as of

30 June 2019

We hereby certify that this Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities is completely, correctly and truly presented.

....................................................................…

.............................................................…

(Ms. Saranya Vejakul)

(Mr. Payong Srivanich)

Senior Executive Vice President Group Head

President

Financial Management Group

Disclaimer

Krung Thai Bank pcl published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 07:54:09 UTC
