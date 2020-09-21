Krung Thai Bank Public : SUMMARY STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (C.B.1.1) 31/08/20
Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities
(has not been audited by a certified public accountant) As of 31 August 2020
ASSETS
Thousand Baht
LIABILITIES
Thousand Baht
Cash
53,340,598
Deposits
2,381,793,163
Interbank and money market items - net
461,142,618
Interbank and money market items
260,565,112
Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss
28,097,601
Liability payable on demand
5,359,573
Derivatives assets
61,554,838
Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss
0
Investment - net
320,398,877
Derivatives Liabilities
55,542,615
Investment in subsidiaries and associates - net
11,000,393
Debt issued and borrowings
44,317,946
Loans to customers and accrued interest receivables - net
2,093,088,459
Other liabilities
62,873,021
Properties for sale - net
32,463,601
Total Liabilities
2,810,451,430
Premises and equipment - net
22,088,659
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Other assets - net
37,580,469
Equity portion
92,838,774
Other reserves
17,516,807
Retaining earnings
199,949,102
Total Shareholders' Equity
310,304,683
Total Assets
3,120,756,113
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
3,120,756,113
Thousand Baht
Non-Performing Loans (gross) for the quarter ended 30 June 2020
106,537,200
(4.16 percents of total loans before deducting allowance for expected credit losses)
Allowance for debtors as prescribed by the BOT for the quarter ended 30 June 2020
131,026,938
Regulatory capital
353,506,464
(18.39 (percent) ratio of total capital to risk weighted assets)
Capital after deducting capital add-ons for loans to large exposures
353,506,464
(18.39 (percent) ratio of total capital after deducting capital add-ons to risk weighted assets)
Changes in assets and liabilities during the quarter ended 31 August 2020 resulting from
penalties for violating of the Financial Institution Business Act B.E.2551 (2008), Section……..
-
Channel for disciosure of information on capital requirement
For Commercial Banks
For Financial business groups
(under the Notification of the Bank of Thailand
(under the Notification of the Bank of Thailand
Re: Disclosure Requirement on Capital Adequacy for Commercial Banks)
e: Disclosure Requirement on Capital Adequacy for Financial Business Groups
Channel for disclosure
krungthai.com>Investor Relations>Financial Information>Basel III Pillar III Disclosures
Channel for disclosure
krungthai.com>Investor Relations>Financial Information>Basel III Pillar III Disclosures
Date of disclosure
31 October 2019
Date of disclosure
31 October 2019
Information as of
30 June 2019
Information as of
30 June 2019
We hereby certify that this Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities is completely, correctly and truly presented.
....................................................................…
.............................................................…
(Ms. Saranya Vejakul)
(Mr. Payong Srivanich)
Senior Executive Vice President Group Head
President
Financial Management Group
