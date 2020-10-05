Log in
Krung Thai Bank

KRUNG THAI BANK

(KTB)
  Report
Summary 
Press Releases

Krung Thai Bank Public : The Resignation of Chairman and Director of Krung Thai Bank PCL.

10/05/2020 | 03:30am EDT

KTB.OBD 1468/2020

1st October 2020

The President

Stock Exchange of Thailand

Dear Sir,

Subject: The Resignation of Chairman and Director of Krung Thai Bank PCL.

We, Krung Thai Bank PCL., have received the resignation letter of Chairman and Director of Mr. Prasong Poontaneat. The Resignation shall be effective from 1st October 2020 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

Your sincerely,

- Sineenard Damri-anant -

(Miss Sineenard Damri-anant)

Assistant Corporate Secretary

Office of the Board of Directors

Tel. 0-2208-4133

0107537000882 35 10110 44 %!. .10000 krungthai.com

Registration No. 0107537000882 35 Sukhumvit Rd., Bangkok 10110 Thailand PO Box 44 BMC.10000 krungthai.com

Krung Thai Bank pcl published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 07:29:06 UTC
