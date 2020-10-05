Krung Thai Bank Public : The Resignation of Chairman and Director of Krung Thai Bank PCL.

KTB.OBD 1468/2020

1st October 2020

The President

Stock Exchange of Thailand

Dear Sir,

Subject: The Resignation of Chairman and Director of Krung Thai Bank PCL.

We, Krung Thai Bank PCL., have received the resignation letter of Chairman and Director of Mr. Prasong Poontaneat. The Resignation shall be effective from 1st October 2020 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

Your sincerely,

- Sineenard Damri-anant -

(Miss Sineenard Damri-anant)

Assistant Corporate Secretary

Office of the Board of Directors

Tel. 0-2208-4133

Registration No. 0107537000882 35 Sukhumvit Rd., Bangkok 10110 Thailand PO Box 44 BMC.10000 krungthai.com