Krung Thai Bank Public : The Resignation of Chairman and Director of Krung Thai Bank PCL.

KTB.OBD 1468/2020
1st October 2020
The President
Stock Exchange of Thailand
Dear Sir,
Subject: The Resignation of Chairman and Director of Krung Thai Bank PCL.
We, Krung Thai Bank PCL., have received the resignation letter of Chairman and Director of Mr. Prasong Poontaneat. The Resignation shall be effective from 1st October 2020 onwards.
Please be informed accordingly.
Your sincerely,
- Sineenard Damri-anant -
(Miss Sineenard Damri-anant)
Assistant Corporate Secretary
Office of the Board of Directors
Tel. 0-2208-4133
0107537000882 35 ก10110 44 %!. ก.10000 krungthai.com
Registration No. 0107537000882 35 Sukhumvit Rd., Bangkok 10110 Thailand PO Box 44 BMC.10000 krungthai.com
Disclaimer
Krung Thai Bank pcl published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 07:29:06 UTC