Krung Thai Bank Public : The Resignation of Director of Krung Thai Bank PCL.

KTB.OBD 1383/2020

21st September 2020

The President

Stock Exchange of Thailand

Dear Sir,

Subject: The Resignation of Director of Krung Thai Bank PCL.

We, Krung Thai Bank PCL., have received the resignation letter of Director, Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Member of the Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility Committee of Mr.Nontigorn Kanchanachitra as he has 65 years of age. The Resignation shall be effective from 20th September 2020 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

Your sincerely,

- Sineenard Damri-anant -

(Miss Sineenard Damri-anant)

Assistant Corporate Secretary

Office of the Board of Directors

Tel. 0-2208-4133