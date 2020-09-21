Krung Thai Bank Public : The Resignation of Director of Krung Thai Bank PCL.

KTB.OBD 1383/2020
21st September 2020
The President
Stock Exchange of Thailand
Dear Sir,
Subject: The Resignation of Director of Krung Thai Bank PCL.
We, Krung Thai Bank PCL., have received the resignation letter of Director, Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Member of the Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility Committee of Mr.Nontigorn Kanchanachitra as he has 65 years of age. The Resignation shall be effective from 20th September 2020 onwards.
Please be informed accordingly.
Your sincerely,
- Sineenard Damri-anant -
(Miss Sineenard Damri-anant)
Assistant Corporate Secretary
Office of the Board of Directors
Tel. 0-2208-4133
ทะเบียนเลขที่0107537000882 35 ถนนสุขุมวิท กรุงเทพฯ10110 ตู้ ปณ44.
ศป. กท.10000 krungthai.com
Registration No. 0107537000882 35 Sukhumvit Rd., Bangkok 10110 Thailand
PO Box 44 BMC.10000 krungthai.com
