KRUNG THAI BANK

(KTB)
  Report
Krung Thai Bank Public : The Resignation of Director of Krung Thai Bank PCL.

09/21/2020 | 03:55am EDT

KTB.OBD 1383/2020

21st September 2020

The President

Stock Exchange of Thailand

Dear Sir,

Subject: The Resignation of Director of Krung Thai Bank PCL.

We, Krung Thai Bank PCL., have received the resignation letter of Director, Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Member of the Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility Committee of Mr.Nontigorn Kanchanachitra as he has 65 years of age. The Resignation shall be effective from 20th September 2020 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

Your sincerely,

- Sineenard Damri-anant -

(Miss Sineenard Damri-anant)

Assistant Corporate Secretary

Office of the Board of Directors

Tel. 0-2208-4133

ทะเบียนเลขที่0107537000882 35 ถนนสุขุมวิท กรุงเทพฯ10110 ตู้ ปณ44.

ศป. กท.10000 krungthai.com

Registration No. 0107537000882 35 Sukhumvit Rd., Bangkok 10110 Thailand

PO Box 44 BMC.10000 krungthai.com

Disclaimer

Krung Thai Bank pcl published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 07:54:11 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 118 B 3 802 M 3 802 M
Net income 2020 18 302 M 590 M 590 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,27x
Yield 2020 5,15%
Capitalization 133 B 4 271 M 4 277 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,13x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 21 606
Free-Float 38,6%
Chart KRUNG THAI BANK
Duration : Period :
Krung Thai Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRUNG THAI BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 10,84 THB
Last Close Price 9,50 THB
Spread / Highest target 64,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Krairit Euchukanonchai Executive Vice Chairman
Payong Srivanich President & Executive Director
Prasong Poontaneat Chairman
Amporn Chotruchsakul Senior Executive VP & Head-Operations Group
Boonlerd Sinsombat Senior EVP & Head-Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KRUNG THAI BANK-42.07%4 271
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.45%299 731
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-29.17%245 952
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.42%218 422
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.95%173 877
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.3.75%142 193
