Krung Thai Bank Public : Dividend Payment, Schedule and Agenda for the 29th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the Year 2022)
03/09/2022 | 09:42am EST
Date/Time
09 Mar 2022 21:21:47
Headline
Dividend Payment, Schedule and Agenda for the 29th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the Year 2022)
Symbol
KTB
Source
KTB
Full Detailed News
Schedule of Shareholders' meeting
Subject : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders
Date of Board resolution : 23-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date : 08-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 09 : 30
Record date for the right to attend the : 11-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date : 10-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item (Update) :
- Cash dividend payment
- To consider and approve the amendment of the Objectives of the Bank and
Clause 3. of the Memorandum of Association to be in line with the increase of
the Objectives of the Bank
Venue of the meeting : The Athenee Crystal Hall, 3rd floor,
The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok
______________________________________________________________________
Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment
Subject : Cash dividend payment
Date of Board resolution : 23-Feb-2022
Type of dividend payment : Cash dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive : 21-Apr-2022
dividends
Ex-dividend date : 20-Apr-2022
Payment for : Common shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share) : 0.418
Payment for : Preferred shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share) : 0.5725
Par value (baht) : 5.15
Payment date : 06-May-2022
Paid from : Retained Earnings
______________________________________________________________________
Krung Thai Bank pcl published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 14:41:09 UTC.