  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KTB   TH0150010Z03

KRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(KTB)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Krung Thai Bank Public : Dividend Payment, Schedule and Agenda for the 29th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the Year 2022)

03/09/2022 | 09:42am EST
Date/Time
09 Mar 2022 21:21:47
Headline
Dividend Payment, Schedule and Agenda for the 29th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the Year 2022)
Symbol
KTB
Source
KTB
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 23-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 08-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 09 : 30
Record date for the right to attend the  : 11-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 10-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item (Update)         :
  - Cash dividend payment
  - To consider and approve the amendment of the Objectives of the Bank and 
Clause 3. of the Memorandum of Association to be in line with the increase of
the Objectives of the Bank
Venue of the meeting                     : The Athenee Crystal Hall, 3rd floor, 
The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Cash dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 23-Feb-2022
Type of dividend payment                 : Cash dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive     : 21-Apr-2022
dividends
Ex-dividend date                         : 20-Apr-2022
Payment for                              : Common shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share)   : 0.418
Payment for                              : Preferred shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share)   : 0.5725
Par value (baht)                         : 5.15
Payment date                             : 06-May-2022
Paid from                                : Retained Earnings

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Krung Thai Bank pcl published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 14:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 121 B 3 645 M 3 645 M
Net income 2022 24 513 M 738 M 738 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,58x
Yield 2022 4,61%
Capitalization 189 B 5 683 M 5 683 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 20 971
Free-Float 38,1%
Chart KRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 13,30 THB
Average target price 14,05 THB
Spread / Average Target 5,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Payong Srivanich President & Executive Director
Saranya Vejakul Senior EVP & Head-Financial Management Group
Krisada Chinavicharana Chairman
Polawat Witoolkollachit Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology Group
Santi Parivisutt Senior EVP, MD & Head-Operation Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.76%5 599
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.40%378 845
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.26%311 223
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.73%247 308
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-6.63%183 566
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.70%181 269