Krung Thai Bank Public : Financial Performance Yearly (F45) (Unreviewed)

Financial Statement (F45) KRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (In thousands) Financial Statement 12 Months Unreviewed Ending 31 December Year 2021 2020 Profit (loss) 21,588,290 16,731,585 attributable to equity holders of the Company * EPS (baht) 1.54 1.20 Remark *For consolidated financial statements Please see details in financial statements from SET SMART "The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete." Signature ___________________________ ( MR.Payong Srivanich ) President Authorized Persons to Disclose Information ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.