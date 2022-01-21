Krung Thai Bank Public : Financial Performance Yearly (F45) (Unreviewed)
01/21/2022 | 07:03am EST
Date/Time
21 Jan 2022 18:48:22
Headline
Financial Performance Yearly (F45) (Unreviewed)
Symbol
KTB
Source
KTB
Full Detailed News
Financial Statement (F45)
KRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
(In thousands)
Financial Statement
12 Months
Unreviewed
Ending 31 December
Year 2021 2020
Profit (loss) 21,588,290 16,731,585
attributable to equity
holders of the Company *
EPS (baht) 1.54 1.20
Remark
*For consolidated financial statements
Please see details in financial statements from SET SMART
"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct
and complete."
Signature ___________________________
( MR.Payong Srivanich )
President
Authorized Persons to Disclose Information
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.
Krung Thai Bank pcl published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 12:02:06 UTC.