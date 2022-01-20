Log in
    KTB   TH0150010Z03

KRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(KTB)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Krung Thai Bank Public : Krungthai offers index linked note tied to global AI companies with 100% principal protection

01/20/2022 | 04:56am EST
Krungthai Bank announced that the offering of Krungthai Solactive Global Artificial Intelligence ESG (SOAIESG5) index linked note, which started on 19 January 2022, has been extended to 25 January 2022 due to overwhelming interest received from investors.

The predominant advantages of the note are full principal protection and returns derived from stock performance of big AI tech companies, such as Alphabet (Google's parent company), Meta (formerly Facebook), eBay, Tencent, Alibaba and Zoom, as well as leading companies in AI infrastructure, such as NVIDIA, Pure Storage and Intel. The note will give investors a chance to get better returns from a high-growth industry like AI, which is one of the key factors driving world economic growth.

Interested investors can visit a Krungthai branch or call 02-208-4691, 02-208-4673, 02-208-4835, 02-208-4818 for more information or to buy the notes from today to 25 January 2022.

Marketing Strategy Team

20 January 2022

Disclaimer

Krung Thai Bank pcl published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 09:55:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 116 B 3 528 M 3 528 M
Net income 2021 21 234 M 646 M 646 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,07x
Yield 2021 3,34%
Capitalization 191 B 5 814 M 5 822 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,65x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 20 971
Free-Float 38,1%
Chart KRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 13,70 THB
Average target price 13,49 THB
Spread / Average Target -1,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Payong Srivanich President & Executive Director
Saranya Vejakul Senior EVP & Head-Financial Management Group
Krisada Chinavicharana Chairman
Polawat Witoolkollachit Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology Group
Santi Parivisutt Senior EVP, MD & Head-Operation Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED3.79%5 814
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.47%438 465
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.38%375 134
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.14%251 733
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.82%215 934
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.2.03%199 677