Krung Thai Bank Public : Krungthai offers index linked note tied to global AI companies with 100% principal protection

Krungthai Bank announced that the offering of Krungthai Solactive Global Artificial Intelligence ESG (SOAIESG5) index linked note, which started on 19 January 2022, has been extended to 25 January 2022 due to overwhelming interest received from investors.

The predominant advantages of the note are full principal protection and returns derived from stock performance of big AI tech companies, such as Alphabet (Google's parent company), Meta (formerly Facebook), eBay, Tencent, Alibaba and Zoom, as well as leading companies in AI infrastructure, such as NVIDIA, Pure Storage and Intel. The note will give investors a chance to get better returns from a high-growth industry like AI, which is one of the key factors driving world economic growth.

Interested investors can visit a Krungthai branch or call 02-208-4691, 02-208-4673, 02-208-4835, 02-208-4818 for more information or to buy the notes from today to 25 January 2022.

Marketing Strategy Team

20 January 2022