Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KTB   TH0150010Z03

KRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(KTB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-17
13.40 THB   +0.75%
07:24aKRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC : Right adjustment of KTB13C2208A
PU
06:54aKRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC : Right adjustment of KTB13C2205A
PU
06:44aKRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC : Right adjustment of KTB01C2205X
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Krung Thai Bank Public : Right adjustment of KTB13C2208A

04/19/2022 | 07:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
19 Apr 2022 17:54:28
Headline
Right adjustment of KTB13C2208A
Symbol
KTB13C2208A
Source
KGI
Full Detailed News 
                Right adjustment of DW / No right adjustment of DW

Subject                                  : Adjustment
Symbol                                   : KTB13C2208A
The Full name                            : DERIVATIVE CALL WARRANTS ON KRUNG 
THAI BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ISSUED BY KGI SECURITIES (THAILAND) PUBLIC
COMPANY LIMITED LAST TRADING IN AUGUST 2022 # A
Before Exercise Price (THB/share)        : 17.700
After Exercise Price (THB/share)         : 17.144
Before Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW :   : 3 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW :    : 2.90571 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio          : 0.34415
(Calculate)
The reason for adjustment                : To ensure that the benefits of the 
Derivative Warrant holders are not less than the existing status according to
formula which is specified in the Term and Condition of Derivative Warrant
issuers and Derivative Warrant holders. The reasons for adjustment of this event
 are as follows:
 - dividend payment
Effective Date                           : 20-Apr-2022
Authorized Persons to Disclose           : MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN
Information
Position                                 : CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Krung Thai Bank pcl published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 11:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
07:24aKRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC : Right adjustment of KTB13C2208A
PU
06:54aKRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC : Right adjustment of KTB13C2205A
PU
06:44aKRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC : Right adjustment of KTB01C2205X
PU
06:44aKRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC : Right adjustment of KTB01C2206A
PU
06:44aKRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC : Right adjustment of KTB01C2209A
PU
06:34aKRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC : Right adjustment of KTB19C2205A
PU
06:34aKRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC : Right adjustment of KTB19C2208A
PU
06:34aKRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC : Right adjustment of KTB08C2207A
PU
04/12KRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 25 Derivative warrant..
PU
04/12KRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC : Issuance of Subordinated Notes Intended to Qualify as Tier 2 Capi..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 121 B 3 576 M 3 576 M
Net income 2022 24 264 M 720 M 720 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,73x
Yield 2022 4,44%
Capitalization 187 B 5 557 M 5 557 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,55x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 20 971
Free-Float 38,1%
Chart KRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 13,40 THB
Average target price 13,94 THB
Spread / Average Target 4,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Payong Srivanich President & Executive Director
Saranya Vejakul Senior EVP & Head-Financial Management Group
Krisada Chinavicharana Chairman
Polawat Witoolkollachit Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology Group
Santi Parivisutt Senior EVP, MD & Head-Operation Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED1.52%5 557
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.35%377 300
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.68%313 213
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.95%252 440
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.52%188 829
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.69%178 769