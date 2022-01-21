Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KTB   TH0150010Z03

KRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(KTB)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Krung Thai Bank Public : SUMMARY STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (C.B.1.1) as of 31 December 2021

01/21/2022 | 07:03am EST
Date/Time
21 Jan 2022 18:49:19
Headline
SUMMARY STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (C.B.1.1) as of 31 December 2021
Symbol
KTB
Source
KTB
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Krung Thai Bank pcl published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 12:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 116 B 3 517 M 3 517 M
Net income 2021 21 234 M 644 M 644 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,14x
Yield 2021 3,31%
Capitalization 193 B 5 874 M 5 847 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,66x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 20 971
Free-Float 38,1%
Chart KRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 13,80 THB
Average target price 13,49 THB
Spread / Average Target -2,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Payong Srivanich President & Executive Director
Saranya Vejakul Senior EVP & Head-Financial Management Group
Krisada Chinavicharana Chairman
Polawat Witoolkollachit Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology Group
Santi Parivisutt Senior EVP, MD & Head-Operation Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED4.55%5 874
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.75%434 726
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.83%369 561
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.59%254 241
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY14.63%213 719
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.5.46%206 976