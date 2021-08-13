Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KTB   TH0150010Z03

KRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(KTB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thai Q2 GDP seen shrinking 1.4% q/q, outlook weak amid COVID

08/13/2021 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's economy likely grew in April-June from a year earlier but shrank from the previous quarter, a Reuters poll showed, as the country's biggest COVID-19 outbreak to date hit consumption and already weak tourism, slowing a nascent economic recovery.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, which is highly dependent on tourism, was expected to have expanded 6.4% in the second quarter from a year earlier, due largely to very weak activity levels early last year when the pandemic first hit, according to analysts in the poll.

Gross domestic product (GDP) shrank an annual 2.6% in the first quarter of 2021 and tumbled 12.1% in the second quarter of 2020.

On a quarterly basis, GDP likely contracted 1.4% in the June quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis after growing 0.2% in previous quarter, the poll showed.

The latest outbreak, which began in April, has hit economic activity hard, with tighter containment measures https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/thailand-extends-stricter-covid-19-measures-until-end-august-2021-08-01 extended and expanded at a time when Thailand was preparing to reopen more broadly to foreign visitors.

Thailand could see coronavirus cases double to 45,000 per day by early next month, even with current lockdown measures in place, its COVID-19 taskforce said on Friday.

The economy, quarter-on-quarter, could see "a dip" again in the third quarter before a gradual recovery in the fourth quarter as the restriction are expected to be eased, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told Reuters https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL8N2PI5TX on Wednesday.

"But there's a fair amount of uncertainty with that outlook, because it depends on how the COVID situation evolves," he said.

Analysts forecast full-year growth of 1.0% in 2021, citing lockdowns and slow vaccinations as major risks. In 2020, the economy shrank 6.1%.

In May, the National Economic and Social Development Council, which compiles GDP data, forecast 2021 GDP growth of 1.5-2.5%. It will give new projections on Monday.

With the economy weak and fiscal support measures limited by mobility curbs, the BOT may have to "use its ammunition" at its September meeting to help the economy, said Phacharaphot Nuntramas, economist at Krung Thai Bank.

The central bank has kept its key rate at a record low of 0.50% since its last cut in May 2020.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Orathai Sriring


© Reuters 2021
All news about KRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06/13THAI BEVERAGE : Issues Debentures Worth $1.3 Billion
MT
05/21Krungthai Card Public Company Limited completed the acquisition of 75.1% in K..
CI
04/29Thailand, Singapore launch linkage of real-time payment systems
RE
04/21KRUNG THAI BANK : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/20Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First..
CI
04/12KRUNG THAI BANK : Notification of the Resolutions of the 28th Annual Ordinary Ge..
PU
03/26Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited Proposes Dividend for 2020 on Ordinary..
CI
03/24Thai central bank holds rate at record low, trims 2021 growth forecast
RE
03/19KRUNG THAI BANK : Notice of the 28th Annual Ordinary General Meeting on the Bank..
PU
03/10Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 118 B 3 535 M 3 535 M
Net income 2021 18 974 M 570 M 570 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,58x
Yield 2021 3,96%
Capitalization 145 B 4 395 M 4 365 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,23x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 20 971
Free-Float 38,1%
Chart KRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 10,40 THB
Average target price 12,44 THB
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Payong Srivanich President & Executive Director
Saranya Vejakul Senior EVP & Head-Financial Management Group
Krisada Chinavicharana Chairman
Polawat Witoolkollachit Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology Group
Santi Parivisutt Senior EVP, MD & Head-Operation Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-6.31%4 395
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.83%483 454
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.06%354 688
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.52%241 732
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY69.48%210 043
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.31%199 670