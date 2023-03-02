Krungthai Card : Invitation to Annual General Shareholders' Meeting 2023

B.E. 2563 (2020) and Other Related Laws and Regulations

9.00 a.m. via Electronic Means only in accordance to the Royal Decree on Meetings via Electronic Media of 2563 B.E.(2020), including related rules and regulations. The Company has in advance announced to the Shareholders regarding agenda through its website from 1 October 2022 to 31 January 2023. It appeared to be no proposal of agenda from Shareholders, therefore the 2023 Annual General Meeting shallconsider the following agendas:

The Board of Directors' Meeting of Krungthai Card Public Company Limited (the "Company") had passed a resolution to call the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 7 April 2023 at

Certain parts of the Articles of Association of the Company in relation to the Meeting of the Shareholders,

Brief information of the Independent Directors whom the shareholders may give proxies to attend at the Meeting and who are qualified persons under the notification

dividends policy, are as appeared in Enclosure No. 4.

The documents for consideration of this Agenda 3, including the Company's

be paid from the net profit that has been taxed as juristic person at the rate of

payment shall be paid on 3 May 2023. Whereas, the aforesaid dividend shall

date to receive dividend has been set to be 19 April 2023 and the dividend

the total dividend to be paid being Baht 2,965,084,181. In addition, the record

the year 2022 to shareholders at the rate of Baht 1.15 per 1 ordinary share with

matter and deemed it appropriate to propose the Company to pay dividend for

In addition, the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 2/2023 has considered the

profit from the operation of the year 2022 to be the legal reserve pursuant to

by law, it is therefore not required to make further appropriation of the net

In this regard, as the Company already has sufficient legal reserve as required

reserve is equivalent to at least 10 percent of registered capital.

its net profits (deducted by accumulated loss (if any)) as legal reserve until the

must allocate net profits of the fiscal year of 2022 of not less than 5 percent of

from its performance profits to the shareholders. Furthermore, the Company

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders) is able to pay dividend that derives

performance with no accumulated loss, the Company (with approval from

In accordance with the law, should the Company have profits from its

and to consider an allocation as legal reserve

To consider and approve dividend payment for the performance of year 2022,

In addition, the Shareholders should acknowledge the Report from the Auditor.

certified by the Auditor of the Company and reviewed by the Audit Committee.

Company for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2022, which has been

Shareholders should approve the Consolidated the Financial Statement of the

The Board of Directors has considered the matter and is of the opinion that the

ENG 156-235 of the Form 56-1 One Report, which are as appeared in the

The details are as appeared in "Financial Statements", pages TH 149 - 226 /

Opinion of the Board: The Board of Directors has considered the matter and is of the opinion that the Shareholders should approve the dividend payment and acknowledge that no further appropriation will be made as legal reserve. Agenda 4 To consider the election of directors in place of the directors whose terms expired by rotation Facts and Reasons: To be in compliance with the applicable law and the Articles of Association of the Company, the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is required to consider the election of directors to replace the directors whose terms have expired by rotation. There are 3 directors whose terms expired by rotation at this Meeting namely: (1) Mr. Prasong Poontaneat Independent Director/ Chairman of the Board of directors / Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (2) Lieutenant General Independent Director Apichat Chaiyadar (3) Mr. Natapong Vanarat Independent Director and member of the Audit, Environmental, Social Responsibilities, and Corporate Governance Committee

In compliance with the Good Corporate Governance Principles, the Company has provided opportunities for the minority shareholders to nominate person(s) to be elected as directors in advance of the Meeting through an announcement on the Company's website from 1 October 2022 to 31 January 2023 so that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee could consider the matter in advance so that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee could consider the appropriateness for this meeting. Nonetheless, no shareholder nominated any person to be elected as directorof the Company at this Meeting.

In this regard, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has considered the knowledge, capability and qualifications of the 3 directors whose terms expired by rotation and was of the opinion that such persons are qualified to be re-appointed and therefore proposed the Board of Directors to consider approving the matter to be further proposed to the Shareholders' Meeting.

