Krungthai Card : Notification of Resolutions of the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
04/07/2023 | 02:25am EDT
-Translation-
At COS008/KTC346/2566
7 April 2023
Re:
Notification of Resolutions of the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
To:
President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand
Whereas, the 2023 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of Krungthai Card Public Company Limited (the "Company"), which was held on 7 April 2023 at 9.00 a.m. via Electronic Means only in accordance to the Emergency Decree on Electronic Media Conference B.E. 2563 (2020), including other related laws and regulations, has passed the resolutions which can be summarized as follows:
Acknowledged the results of operation of the Company for the year 2022
Approved the Financial Statement of the Company for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2022 and acknowledged the Report of the Auditor
(with the votes as follows: approved 1,909,165,451 votes (99.9999 per cent of the total votes of the shareholders present at the meeting and casting their votes at the meeting), disapproved 505 votes (0.00 per cent of the total votes of the shareholders present at the meeting and casting their votes at the meeting), and abstained 0 vote);
(1) Approved the Company to pay dividends for the year 2022 to the shareholders at the rate of Baht 1.15 per share with the total dividend payment being Baht 2,965,084,181. The Record Date on which the shareholders have the right to receive dividends shall be on 19 April 2023. The dividend payment shall be paid on 3 May 2023; and
As the Company has sufficient legal reserve as required by law, and, therefore, is not required to make further appropriation of the net profit from the operation of the year 2022 to be the legal reserve fund pursuant to the Public Limited Company Act B.E. 2535 (1992) (as amended),
(with the votes as follows: approved 1,909,165,451 votes (99.9999 per cent of the total votes of the shareholders present at the meeting and casting their votes at the meeting), disapproved
-1-
505 votes (0.00 per cent of the total votes of the shareholders present at the meeting and casting their votes at the meeting), and abstained 0 vote);
4. Approved the re-appointment of the following directors whose terms expired by rotation to be the directors of the Company for another term:
(1) Mr. Prasong Poontaneat
Independent Director/ Chairman of the Board of
directors / Chairman of the Nomination and
Remuneration Committee
(with the votes as follows: approved 1,895,672,284 votes (99.4622 per cent of the total votes of the shareholders present at the meeting and casting their votes at the meeting), disapproved 10,249,872 votes (0.5377 per cent of the total votes of the shareholders present at the meeting and casting their votes at the meeting), and abstained 3,243,800 votes);
(2) Lieutenant General Apichat Chaiyadar
Independent Director
(with the votes as follows: approved 1,899,932,606 votes (99.5185 per cent of the total votes of the shareholders present at the meeting and casting their votes at the meeting), disapproved 9,191,450 votes (0.4814 per cent of the total votes of the shareholders present at the meeting and casting their votes at the meeting), and abstained 41,900 votes);
(3) Mr. Natapong Vanarat
Independent Director and member of the
Audit, Environmental, Social Responsibilities,
and Corporate Governance Committee
(with the votes as follows: approved 1,905,303,615 votes (99.7976 per cent of the total votes of the shareholders present at the meeting and casting their votes at the meeting), disapproved 3,862,341 votes (0.2023 per cent of the total votes of the shareholders present at the meeting and casting their votes at the meeting), and abstained 0 vote);
5. Approved that the monthly remuneration of the directors shall remain the same rate as approved by the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting held on 7 April 2022, and approved the special remuneration of the Company's directors (other than the monthly remuneration) for the 2022 business operation in the amount of Baht 29,660,000; whereas, the Nomination and Compensation Committee has been authorized to propose the Board of Directors to consider and distribute said special remuneration to each director according to the Company's criteria
-2-
(with the votes as follows: approved 1,901,560,822 votes (99.6016 per cent of the total votes of the shareholders present at the meeting) disapproved 7,604,134 votes (0.3982 per cent of the total votes of the shareholders present at the meeting), and abstained 1,000 votes (0.00 per cent of the total votes of the shareholders present at the meeting));
6. Approved the appointment of the Company's auditors and determination of audit fee for the year 2023 by appointing Miss Ratana Jala, Auditor License No.3734 and/or Miss Rachada Yongsawadvanich, Auditor License No.4951 and/or Miss Wanwilai Phetsang, Auditor License No.5315 of EY Office Limited as the auditor of the Company for the fiscal year 2023, whereby any one of the auditors shall have the authority to conduct the audit and express an opinion in the financial statements of the Company. In the case that the auditors whose names appeared above cannot carry out their duties, EY Office Limited is authorized to appoint another auditor of EY Office Limited to perform the work. The audit fee for the year of 2023 will amount to Baht 4,400,000 in total. Should there be any other work apart from the normal annual audit work, the Board of Directors shall have the authority to approve extra remuneration as actual on case-by-case basis
(with the votes as follows: approved 1,909,165,451 votes (99.9999 per cent of the total votes of the shareholders present at the meeting and casting their votes at the meeting), disapproved 505 votes (0.00 per cent of the total votes of the shareholders present at the meeting and casting their votes at the meeting), and abstained 0 vote);
7. Approved the issuance and offering of the Debentures of the Company at the amount of not exceeding Baht 30,000 million or in other currencies at the equivalent rate with the following details:
Use of Proceeds
For operations and expansion of the business of the
Company including refinancing and investment in or granting
credit facility to the group companies
Type
All types and all kinds of debentures which can be
subordinated or unsubordinated, characterized as an
amortization or bullet payment, secured or unsecured,
debentures,
with
or
without
debenture
holders'
representative or derivative notes/ debentures, subject to the
prevailing market conditions at the time of issue and offering
of the relevant debentures.
Amount
The principal amount of the Debentures will not exceed Baht
30,000 million or the equivalent amount in other currencies.
Offering
The Debentures will be offered domestically to the public
and/or on
the private
placement
basis and/or
to the
-3-
institutional investors and/or the major investors either in
whole or in part, and/or other types of investors as further
announced by the Office of SEC, which could be single or
multiple offerings.
Interest
Subject to the prevailing market conditions at the time of
issue and offering.
Maturity
For short term debentures: not exceeding 270 days. For long
term debentures: not exceeding 10 years.
Early
Subject to conditions of the debentures at each time of
Redemption
issuance.
Other Conditions
Additional restrictions and conditions of the Debentures such
as the type or the kind of Debentures to be issued each
time, par value, offered price per unit, interest rate,
appointment of debenture holders' representative, issuance
and offering method, allocation method, details of the
offering, early redemption, registration on any secondary
markets (if any), shall be determined and fixed by the Board
of Directors and/or the Chief Executive Officer and/or the
person(s) entrusted by the Board of Directors or the Chief
Executive Officer.
In addition, the Board of Directors of the Company and/or the Chief Executive Officer and/or the person(s) entrusted by the Board of Directors of the Company or the Chief Executive Officer shall have the powers to determine or amend the terms and conditions relating to each time of issuance and offering of each type/ each kind of the Debentures including to have the power to do any acts and things necessary for and in relation to carrying out the issuance and offering of the Debentures to be completed and compliant with the applicable law, as well as to have the power to appoint the underwriter, to enter into and execute the Underwriting Agreement, or Placement Agreement and/or other relevant agreements, to prepare and submit the application and other documents to the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission, other relevant government authorities, juristic person and/or other relevant person(s) etc.
(with the votes as follows: approved 1,909,122,751 votes (99.9977 per cent of the total votes of the shareholders present at the meeting and entitled to vote), disapproved 42,405 votes (0.0022 per cent of the total votes of the shareholders present at the meeting and entitled to vote), and abstained 800 votes (0.00 per cent of the total votes of the shareholders present at the meeting and entitled to vote))
Krungthai Card pcl published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 06:24:06 UTC.