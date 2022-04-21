Krungthai Card Public : Appointment of Director, Independent Director and the Audit, Environmental, Social Responsibilities, and Corporate Governance Committee
04/21/2022 | 07:55am EDT
Date/Time
21 Apr 2022 18:35:54
Headline
Appointment of Director, Independent Director and the Audit, Environmental, Social Responsibilities, and Corporate Governance Committee
Symbol
KTC
Source
KTC
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.
Krungthai Card pcl published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 11:54:05 UTC.