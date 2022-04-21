Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Krungthai Card Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    KTC   TH0689010Z00

KRUNGTHAI CARD PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(KTC)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-19
59.25 THB   +1.28%
07:55aKRUNGTHAI CARD PUBLIC : Appointment of Director, Independent Director and the Audit, Environmental, Social Responsibilities, and Corporate Governance Committee
PU
04/20KRUNGTHAI CARD PUBLIC : Q1/2022
PU
04/20KRUNGTHAI CARD PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 1 Ending 31 Mar 2022
PU
Krungthai Card Public : Appointment of Director, Independent Director and the Audit, Environmental, Social Responsibilities, and Corporate Governance Committee

04/21/2022 | 07:55am EDT
Date/Time
21 Apr 2022 18:35:54
Headline
Appointment of Director, Independent Director and the Audit, Environmental, Social Responsibilities, and Corporate Governance Committee
Symbol
KTC
Source
KTC
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Krungthai Card pcl published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 11:54:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 21 482 M 636 M 636 M
Net income 2022 6 821 M 202 M 202 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,5x
Yield 2022 1,89%
Capitalization 153 B 4 521 M 4 521 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,11x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,0%
Krungthai Card Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KRUNGTHAI CARD PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 59,25 THB
Average target price 59,01 THB
Spread / Average Target -0,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rathian Srimongkol Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chutidej Chayuti Chief Financial Officer
Prasong Poontanate Chairman
Woottichai Jarernpol Deputy CEO-Information Technology Division
Wirat Paisitsawat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KRUNGTHAI CARD PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%4 521
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.79%55 821
ORIX CORPORATION2.24%21 896
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-12.74%20 491
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED36.50%7 647
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-12.00%6 926