Krungthai Card Public : Criteria for shareholder to propose AGM agenda and nomination of directors for AGM 2022

Criteria for Minority Shareholders to Propose AGM Agenda and Nomination of Directors in advance for the AGM 2022

Objective

To be a listed company with good corporate governance, Krungthai Card Public Company Limited (the "Company") deems it appropriate to grant the minority shareholders the right to propose an agenda of annual general shareholders' meeting and director nomination in advance of the AGM 2022 as a part of the Company's good corporate governance with the purpose of equitable and fair treatment of all shareholders. The Company has arranged the following criterias to authorize minority shareholders to propose an agenda and the director nomination prior to the meeting.

Criteria for Shareholders

1. The Qualifications of Shareholders

Any shareholder who wishes to propose an agenda for the AGM must possess qualifications in accordance with the following criteria.

Being a shareholder or shareholders who hold shares and have the right to vote of at least five percent of the total number of the voting rights of the company and holding the shares in the said proportion continuously for a minimum of one year, as well as being the shareholder of the Company at the date when the agenda is proposed or a person to be nominated as director and the date of the AGM 2022. Must provide evidence of shares being held as completely specified in Clause 1(1) such as copies of certificate of shares held issued by a Securities Company or any other certificates granted by the Stock Exchange of Thailand or Thailand Securities Depository Co., Ltd.

2. Proposal Method of the Agenda 2.1 Consideration Procedure

The shareholder who possesses all qualifications as specified in Clause 1 must submit the Form of AGM Agenda Proposal agm@ktc.co.th or the Company's website at www.ktc.co.th

1