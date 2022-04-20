Krungthai Card Public : Q1/2022
Krungthai Card Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries
Statement of financial position
As at 31 March 2022
(Unit: Thousand Baht) Consolidated financial statements
Separate financial statements
31 March 2022
31 December 2021
31 March 2022
31 December 2021
(Unreviewed)
(Audited)
(Unreviewed)
(Audited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
1,674,467
2,362,884
1,287,157
2,018,849
Loans to customers and
accrued interest receivables, net - current portion
79,947,426
82,443,433
79,660,910
82,086,352
Other receivables
347,336
434,057
336,099
420,884
Other current financial assets
3,000
3,001
3,000
3,001
Total Current Assets
81,972,229
85,243,375
81,287,166
84,529,086
Non-current assets
Loans to customers and accrued interest
receivables, net - non-current portion
516,055
500,989
-
-
Other non-current financial assets
1,995
1,994
1,985
1,984
Investments in subsidiaries and an associate
87,506
83,465
780,943
780,943
Properties for sale
33,288
43,787
-
-
Leasehold improvements and equipment
389,995
414,640
377,753
402,463
Right-of-use assets
363,435
359,782
350,145
345,260
Intangible assets
428,799
448,768
418,582
437,704
Deferred tax assets
2,290,388
2,292,095
1,596,121
1,600,388
Other non-current assets
79,350
82,194
76,732
79,667
Total Non-current Assets
4,190,811
4,227,714
3,602,261
3,648,409
Total Assets
86,163,040
89,471,089
84,889,427
88,177,495
Krungthai Card Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries Statement of financial position (continued)
As at 31 March 2022
(Unit: Thousand Baht)
31 March 2022
31 December 2021
31 December 2021
(Unreviewed)
(Audited)
(Audited)
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
- Related financial institution
1,100,000
4,730,000
-
3,630,000
- Other financial institutions
2,979,966
4,399,971
2,979,966
4,399,971
- Related parties
-
-
200,062
200,521
Trade payables
- Related financial institution and related parties
344,275
598,195
343,009
596,145
- Other companies
69,869
155,046
65,797
150,519
Accrued interest expenses
273,074
272,020
272,316
271,401
Current income tax payable
1,151,123
734,797
1,152,033
734,794
Accrued expenses
676,959
1,178,402
662,538
1,160,837
Other payables
1,053,097
1,669,371
1,018,416
1,627,620
Current portion of lease liabilities
208,563
214,610
202,610
200,507
Current portion of long-term debentures
10,697,753
9,500,000
10,697,753
9,500,000
Deferred income for reward points
2,500,248
2,481,226
2,500,248
2,481,226
Total Current Liabilities
21,054,927
25,933,638
20,094,748
24,953,541
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities - net of current portion
160,624
151,584
153,256
151,040
Long-term borrowings
1,500,000
1,500,000
1,500,000
1,500,000
Long-term debentures - net of current portion
34,089,396
34,273,049
34,089,396
34,273,049
Provisions for employee benefits
529,265
528,418
512,509
512,148
Total non-current liabilities
36,279,285
36,453,051
36,255,161
36,436,237
Total liabilities
57,334,212
62,386,689
56,349,909
61,389,778
Krungthai Card Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries Statement of financial position (continued)
As at 31 March 2022
(Unit: Thousand Baht)
31 March 2022
31 December 2021
31 March 2022
31 December 2021
(Unreviewed)
(Audited)
(Unreviewed)
(Audited)
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
Authorised share capital
2,578,334,070 ordinary shares of Baht 1.00 each
2,578,334
2,578,334
2,578,334
2,578,334
Issued and paid-up share capital
2,578,334,070 ordinary shares of Baht 1.00 each
2,578,334
2,578,334
2,578,334
2,578,334
Share premium
Share premium on ordinary shares
1,891,809
1,891,809
1,891,809
1,891,809
Surplus on business combination under
common control
423,694
423,694
-
-
Retained earnings
Appropriated - legal reserve
257,833
257,833
257,833
257,833
Unappropriated
23,431,959
21,684,687
23,811,542
22,059,741
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
28,583,629
26,836,357
28,539,518
26,787,717
Non-controlling interests
245,199
248,043
-
-
Total shareholders' equity
28,828,828
27,084,400
28,539,518
26,787,717
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
86,163,040
89,471,089
84,889,427
88,177,495
Krungthai Card Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries
Statement of comprehensive income
For the three-month period ended 31 March 2022
(Unit: Thousand Baht except basic earnings per share expressed in Baht) Consolidated financial statements Separate financial statements
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unreviewed)
(Restated)
(Unreviewed)
(Reviewed)
Profit or loss:
Revenue
Interest income
2,611,774
2,638,355
2,597,004
2,609,147
Fee and service income
1,809,308
1,844,892
1,799,665
1,829,645
Bad debt recovered
856,756
852,492
840,769
834,124
Gain on exchange rate - net
8,860
3,222
8,860
3,222
Other income
69,957
53,489
64,399
44,029
Total Revenues
5,356,655
5,392,450
5,310,697
5,320,167
Expenses
Administrative expenses
1,742,329
1,721,614
1,702,501
1,660,190
Management remuneration
55,661
57,827
52,725
51,921
Expected credit loss
1,045,095
1,186,950
1,030,107
1,203,431
Total Expenses
2,843,085
2,966,391
2,785,333
2,915,542
Operating income
2,513,570
2,426,059
2,525,364
2,404,625
Finance costs
337,271
367,479
335,104
364,705
Share of profit from an associate accounted
for under equity method
4,042
2,118
-
-
Profit before income tax
2,180,341
2,060,698
2,190,260
2,039,920
Income tax expense
435,913
411,617
438,459
407,573
Net profit for the period
1,744,428
1,649,081
1,751,801
1,632,347
Other comprehensive income:
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
1,744,428
1,649,081
1,751,801
1,632,347
Profit (loss) attributable to
Owners of the parent
1,747,272
1,633,806
1,751,801
1,632,347
Non-controlling interests
(2,844)
15,275
1,744,428
1,649,081
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to
Owners of the parent
1,747,272
1,633,806
1,751,801
1,632,347
Non-controlling interests
(2,844)
15,275
1,744,428
1,649,081
Earnings per share of the Company
Basic earnings per share (Baht)
0.68
0.63
0.68
0.63
