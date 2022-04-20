Log in
    KTC   TH0689010Z00

KRUNGTHAI CARD PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(KTC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-18
58.50 THB    0.00%
08:35aKRUNGTHAI CARD PUBLIC : Q1/2022
PU
07:35aKRUNGTHAI CARD PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 1 Ending 31 Mar 2022
PU
01:45aKRUNGTHAI CARD PUBLIC : Disclosed Minutes of the Annual General Shareholder's Meeting for the year 2022 on the Company's website
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Krungthai Card Public : Q1/2022

04/20/2022 | 08:35am EDT
Krungthai Card Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Statement of financial position

As at 31 March 2022

(Unit: Thousand Baht)Consolidated financial statements

Separate financial statements

31 March 2022

31 December 2021

31 March 2022

31 December 2021

(Unreviewed)

(Audited)

(Unreviewed)

(Audited)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

1,674,467

2,362,884

1,287,157

2,018,849

Loans to customers and

accrued interest receivables, net - current portion

79,947,426

82,443,433

79,660,910

82,086,352

Other receivables

347,336

434,057

336,099

420,884

Other current financial assets

3,000

3,001

3,000

3,001

Total Current Assets

81,972,229

85,243,375

81,287,166

84,529,086

Non-current assets

Loans to customers and accrued interest

receivables, net - non-current portion

516,055

500,989

-

-

Other non-current financial assets

1,995

1,994

1,985

1,984

Investments in subsidiaries and an associate

87,506

83,465

780,943

780,943

Properties for sale

33,288

43,787

-

-

Leasehold improvements and equipment

389,995

414,640

377,753

402,463

Right-of-use assets

363,435

359,782

350,145

345,260

Intangible assets

428,799

448,768

418,582

437,704

Deferred tax assets

2,290,388

2,292,095

1,596,121

1,600,388

Other non-current assets

79,350

82,194

76,732

79,667

Total Non-current Assets

4,190,811

4,227,714

3,602,261

3,648,409

Total Assets

86,163,040

89,471,089

84,889,427

88,177,495

Krungthai Card Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries Statement of financial position (continued)

As at 31 March 2022

(Unit: Thousand Baht)

31 March 2022

31 December 2021

31 December 2021

(Unreviewed)

(Audited)

(Audited)

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Short-term borrowings

- Related financial institution

1,100,000

4,730,000

-

3,630,000

- Other financial institutions

2,979,966

4,399,971

2,979,966

4,399,971

- Related parties

-

-

200,062

200,521

Trade payables

- Related financial institution and related parties

344,275

598,195

343,009

596,145

- Other companies

69,869

155,046

65,797

150,519

Accrued interest expenses

273,074

272,020

272,316

271,401

Current income tax payable

1,151,123

734,797

1,152,033

734,794

Accrued expenses

676,959

1,178,402

662,538

1,160,837

Other payables

1,053,097

1,669,371

1,018,416

1,627,620

Current portion of lease liabilities

208,563

214,610

202,610

200,507

Current portion of long-term debentures

10,697,753

9,500,000

10,697,753

9,500,000

Deferred income for reward points

2,500,248

2,481,226

2,500,248

2,481,226

Total Current Liabilities

21,054,927

25,933,638

20,094,748

24,953,541

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities - net of current portion

160,624

151,584

153,256

151,040

Long-term borrowings

1,500,000

1,500,000

1,500,000

1,500,000

Long-term debentures - net of current portion

34,089,396

34,273,049

34,089,396

34,273,049

Provisions for employee benefits

529,265

528,418

512,509

512,148

Total non-current liabilities

36,279,285

36,453,051

36,255,161

36,436,237

Total liabilities

57,334,212

62,386,689

56,349,909

61,389,778

Krungthai Card Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries Statement of financial position (continued)

As at 31 March 2022

(Unit: Thousand Baht)

31 March 2022

31 December 2021

31 March 2022

31 December 2021

(Unreviewed)

(Audited)

(Unreviewed)

(Audited)

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

Authorised share capital

2,578,334,070 ordinary shares of Baht 1.00 each

2,578,334

2,578,334

2,578,334

2,578,334

Issued and paid-up share capital

2,578,334,070 ordinary shares of Baht 1.00 each

2,578,334

2,578,334

2,578,334

2,578,334

Share premium

Share premium on ordinary shares

1,891,809

1,891,809

1,891,809

1,891,809

Surplus on business combination under

common control

423,694

423,694

-

-

Retained earnings

Appropriated - legal reserve

257,833

257,833

257,833

257,833

Unappropriated

23,431,959

21,684,687

23,811,542

22,059,741

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

28,583,629

26,836,357

28,539,518

26,787,717

Non-controlling interests

245,199

248,043

-

-

Total shareholders' equity

28,828,828

27,084,400

28,539,518

26,787,717

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

86,163,040

89,471,089

84,889,427

88,177,495

Krungthai Card Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Statement of comprehensive income

For the three-month period ended 31 March 2022

(Unit: Thousand Baht except basic earnings per share expressed in Baht) Consolidated financial statements Separate financial statements

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unreviewed)

(Restated)

(Unreviewed)

(Reviewed)

Profit or loss:

Revenue

Interest income

2,611,774

2,638,355

2,597,004

2,609,147

Fee and service income

1,809,308

1,844,892

1,799,665

1,829,645

Bad debt recovered

856,756

852,492

840,769

834,124

Gain on exchange rate - net

8,860

3,222

8,860

3,222

Other income

69,957

53,489

64,399

44,029

Total Revenues

5,356,655

5,392,450

5,310,697

5,320,167

Expenses

Administrative expenses

1,742,329

1,721,614

1,702,501

1,660,190

Management remuneration

55,661

57,827

52,725

51,921

Expected credit loss

1,045,095

1,186,950

1,030,107

1,203,431

Total Expenses

2,843,085

2,966,391

2,785,333

2,915,542

Operating income

2,513,570

2,426,059

2,525,364

2,404,625

Finance costs

337,271

367,479

335,104

364,705

Share of profit from an associate accounted

for under equity method

4,042

2,118

-

-

Profit before income tax

2,180,341

2,060,698

2,190,260

2,039,920

Income tax expense

435,913

411,617

438,459

407,573

Net profit for the period

1,744,428

1,649,081

1,751,801

1,632,347

Other comprehensive income:

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

1,744,428

1,649,081

1,751,801

1,632,347

Profit (loss) attributable to

Owners of the parent

1,747,272

1,633,806

1,751,801

1,632,347

Non-controlling interests

(2,844)

15,275

1,744,428

1,649,081

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to

Owners of the parent

1,747,272

1,633,806

1,751,801

1,632,347

Non-controlling interests

(2,844)

15,275

1,744,428

1,649,081

Earnings per share of the Company

Basic earnings per share (Baht)

0.68

0.63

0.68

0.63

Disclaimer

Krungthai Card pcl published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 12:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
