Krungthai Card Public : Q1/2022

Krungthai Card Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Statement of financial position

As at 31 March 2022

(Unit: Thousand Baht)Consolidated financial statements

Separate financial statements

31 March 2022 31 December 2021 31 March 2022 31 December 2021 (Unreviewed) (Audited) (Unreviewed) (Audited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,674,467 2,362,884 1,287,157 2,018,849 Loans to customers and accrued interest receivables, net - current portion 79,947,426 82,443,433 79,660,910 82,086,352 Other receivables 347,336 434,057 336,099 420,884 Other current financial assets 3,000 3,001 3,000 3,001 Total Current Assets 81,972,229 85,243,375 81,287,166 84,529,086 Non-current assets Loans to customers and accrued interest receivables, net - non-current portion 516,055 500,989 - - Other non-current financial assets 1,995 1,994 1,985 1,984 Investments in subsidiaries and an associate 87,506 83,465 780,943 780,943 Properties for sale 33,288 43,787 - - Leasehold improvements and equipment 389,995 414,640 377,753 402,463 Right-of-use assets 363,435 359,782 350,145 345,260 Intangible assets 428,799 448,768 418,582 437,704 Deferred tax assets 2,290,388 2,292,095 1,596,121 1,600,388 Other non-current assets 79,350 82,194 76,732 79,667 Total Non-current Assets 4,190,811 4,227,714 3,602,261 3,648,409 Total Assets 86,163,040 89,471,089 84,889,427 88,177,495

31 March 2022 31 December 2021 31 December 2021 (Unreviewed) (Audited) (Audited) Liabilities and shareholders' equity Liabilities Current liabilities Short-term borrowings - Related financial institution 1,100,000 4,730,000 - 3,630,000 - Other financial institutions 2,979,966 4,399,971 2,979,966 4,399,971 - Related parties - - 200,062 200,521 Trade payables - Related financial institution and related parties 344,275 598,195 343,009 596,145 - Other companies 69,869 155,046 65,797 150,519 Accrued interest expenses 273,074 272,020 272,316 271,401 Current income tax payable 1,151,123 734,797 1,152,033 734,794 Accrued expenses 676,959 1,178,402 662,538 1,160,837 Other payables 1,053,097 1,669,371 1,018,416 1,627,620 Current portion of lease liabilities 208,563 214,610 202,610 200,507 Current portion of long-term debentures 10,697,753 9,500,000 10,697,753 9,500,000 Deferred income for reward points 2,500,248 2,481,226 2,500,248 2,481,226 Total Current Liabilities 21,054,927 25,933,638 20,094,748 24,953,541 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities - net of current portion 160,624 151,584 153,256 151,040 Long-term borrowings 1,500,000 1,500,000 1,500,000 1,500,000 Long-term debentures - net of current portion 34,089,396 34,273,049 34,089,396 34,273,049 Provisions for employee benefits 529,265 528,418 512,509 512,148 Total non-current liabilities 36,279,285 36,453,051 36,255,161 36,436,237 Total liabilities 57,334,212 62,386,689 56,349,909 61,389,778

31 March 2022 31 December 2021 31 March 2022 31 December 2021 (Unreviewed) (Audited) (Unreviewed) (Audited) Shareholders' equity Share capital Authorised share capital 2,578,334,070 ordinary shares of Baht 1.00 each 2,578,334 2,578,334 2,578,334 2,578,334 Issued and paid-up share capital 2,578,334,070 ordinary shares of Baht 1.00 each 2,578,334 2,578,334 2,578,334 2,578,334 Share premium Share premium on ordinary shares 1,891,809 1,891,809 1,891,809 1,891,809 Surplus on business combination under common control 423,694 423,694 - - Retained earnings Appropriated - legal reserve 257,833 257,833 257,833 257,833 Unappropriated 23,431,959 21,684,687 23,811,542 22,059,741 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 28,583,629 26,836,357 28,539,518 26,787,717 Non-controlling interests 245,199 248,043 - - Total shareholders' equity 28,828,828 27,084,400 28,539,518 26,787,717 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 86,163,040 89,471,089 84,889,427 88,177,495

Krungthai Card Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Statement of comprehensive income

For the three-month period ended 31 March 2022

(Unit: Thousand Baht except basic earnings per share expressed in Baht) Consolidated financial statements Separate financial statements