    KTC   TH0689010Z00

KRUNGTHAI CARD PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(KTC)
Krungthai Card Public : Q4/2021

01/21/2022 | 07:03am EST
KRUNGTHAI CARD PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2021

UNIT: BAHT

CONSOLIDATED

SEPARATE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

2021

2020

2021

2020

"Unaudited"

"Restated"

"Unaudited"

"Audited"

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

2,362,884,558

2,197,388,261

2,018,849,307

1,913,623,051

Loans to customers and accrued interest

receivables, net and other current receivables

Loans to customers and

accrued interest receivables, net

82,443,432,569

83,836,351,802

82,086,352,073

82,790,451,296

Other receivables

434,057,147

486,272,400

420,884,864

460,037,157

Other current financial assets

3,000,323

-

3,000,323

-

Total Current Assets

85,243,374,597

86,520,012,463

84,529,086,567

85,164,111,504

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Loans to customers and accrued interest

receivables, net non-current portion

500,988,951

1,111,125,554

-

-

Other non-current financial assets

1,994,431

4,992,321

1,984,431

4,982,322

Investments in subsidiaries and an associate

83,464,565

72,795,564

780,943,224

229,604,970

Properties for sale

43,787,662

90,217,287

-

-

Leasehold improvements and equipment

414,640,210

495,860,881

402,462,709

481,435,040

Right-of-use assets

359,782,239

486,342,599

345,259,477

456,636,632

Intangible assets

448,767,818

486,336,134

437,703,761

473,743,501

Deferred tax assets

2,292,094,928

2,247,468,140

1,600,388,259

1,666,997,707

Other non-current assets

82,194,251

79,345,126

79,667,126

78,754,468

Total Non-current Assets

4,227,715,055

5,074,483,606

3,648,408,987

3,392,154,640

TOTAL ASSETS

89,471,089,652

91,594,496,069

88,177,495,554

88,556,266,144

KRUNGTHAI CARD PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)

AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2021

UNIT: BAHT

CONSOLIDATED

SEPARATE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

2021

2020

2021

2020

"Unaudited"

"Restated"

"Unaudited"

"Audited"

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Short-term borrowings from financial institutions

and related parties

- Related financial institution

4,730,000,000

9,440,000,000

3,630,000,000

7,660,000,000

- Other financial institutions

4,399,971,164

6,299,408,660

4,399,971,164

6,299,408,660

- Related parties

-

-

200,520,556

202,313,182

Trade and other current payables

Trade payables

- Related financial institution and

related parties

598,195,403

722,591,140

596,144,654

720,696,237

- Other companies

155,046,226

747,063,768

150,519,623

746,971,576

Accrued interest expenses

272,019,844

327,578,601

271,400,828

327,680,398

Current income tax payable

734,796,892

663,126,448

734,794,204

662,894,850

Accrued expenses

1,178,401,893

1,140,830,606

1,160,836,860

1,106,196,178

Other payables

1,669,371,417

1,310,750,735

1,627,619,977

1,253,895,188

Current portion of lease liabilities

214,609,667

227,498,690

200,507,195

212,568,795

Current portion of long-term debentures

9,500,000,000

8,780,000,000

9,500,000,000

8,780,000,000

Deferred income for reward points

2,481,225,762

2,345,752,136

2,481,225,762

2,345,752,136

Total Current Liabilities

25,933,638,268

32,004,600,784

24,953,540,823

30,318,377,200

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Lease liabilities

151,583,707

262,929,026

151,040,454

247,717,943

Long-term borrowings

1,500,000,000

-

1,500,000,000

-

Long-term debentures

34,273,049,113

34,700,000,000

34,273,049,113

34,700,000,000

Provisions for employee benefits

528,418,067

514,623,601

512,147,600

488,779,800

Total Non-current Liabilities

36,453,050,887

35,477,552,627

36,436,237,167

35,436,497,743

TOTAL LIABILITIES

62,386,689,155

67,482,153,411

61,389,777,990

65,754,874,943

KRUNGTHAI CARD PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)

AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2021

UNIT: BAHT

CONSOLIDATED

SEPARATE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

2021

2020

2021

2020

"Unaudited"

"Restated"

"Unaudited"

"Audited"

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(CONTINUED)

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

SHARE CAPITAL

Authorized share capital

2,578,334,070 ordinary shares of Baht 1.00 each

2,578,334,070

2,578,334,070

2,578,334,070

2,578,334,070

Issued and paid share capital

2,578,334,070 ordinary shares of Baht 1.00 each,

fully paid

2,578,334,070

2,578,334,070

2,578,334,070

2,578,334,070

SHARE PREMIUM

Share premium on ordinary shares

1,891,808,721

1,891,808,721

1,891,808,721

1,891,808,721

SURPLUS ON BUSINESS COMBINATION UNDER

COMMON CONTROL

423,694,187

-

-

-

RETAINED EARNINGS

Appropriated

Legal reserve

257,833,407

257,833,407

257,833,407

257,833,407

Unappropriated

21,684,686,692

18,070,976,922

22,059,741,366

18,073,415,003

EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS

OF THE PARENT

26,836,357,077

22,798,953,120

26,787,717,564

22,801,391,201

NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

248,043,420

1,313,389,538

-

-

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

27,084,400,497

24,112,342,658

26,787,717,564

22,801,391,201

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

89,471,089,652

91,594,496,069

88,177,495,554

88,556,266,144

31, 2021

KRUNGTHAI CARD PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER

UNIT: BAHT

CONSOLIDATED

SEPARATE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

2021

2020

2021

2020

"Unaudited"

"Restated"

"Unaudited"

"Audited"

Interest income

10,673,125,090

10,538,480,876

10,568,152,773

10,353,312,856

Fee and service income

7,234,170,658

8,379,759,304

7,170,937,587

8,289,668,094

Bad debt recovered

3,266,111,438

3,203,630,858

3,190,639,223

3,118,823,100

Gain on exchange rate - net

22,182,097

45,452,119

22,182,097

45,452,119

Other income

246,084,939

284,181,828

220,242,260

248,157,567

Total Revenues

21,441,674,222

22,451,504,985

21,172,153,940

22,055,413,736

Administrative expenses

7,064,049,614

7,283,030,417

6,850,785,415

7,046,117,549

Management remuneration

261,525,825

239,779,406

230,011,827

210,244,962

Expected credit loss

5,455,542,617

6,489,407,178

4,862,823,258

6,604,077,870

Total Expenses

12,781,118,056

14,012,217,001

11,943,620,500

13,860,440,381

PROFIT FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

8,660,556,166

8,439,287,984

9,228,533,440

8,194,973,355

FINANCE COSTS

1,415,848,055

1,560,066,824

1,406,706,085

1,535,443,442

Share of profit of an associate accounted

for using equity method

10,669,002

795,564

-

-

PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX

7,255,377,113

6,880,016,724

7,821,827,355

6,659,529,913

INCOME TAX EXPENSE

1,466,856,852

1,371,699,859

1,570,941,470

1,324,549,320

NET PROFIT FOR THE YEARS

5,788,520,261

5,508,316,865

6,250,885,885

5,334,980,593

Other comprehensive income

Components of other comprehensive income (loss)

that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Gains on remeasurements of defined

benefit plans

4,607,494

30,429,181

5,313,300

34,135,900

Income tax relating to components of other

comprehensive income (loss) that will not be

reclassified to profit or loss

(921,499)

(6,085,836)

(1,062,660)

(6,827,180)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEARS, NET OF TAX

3,685,995

24,343,345

4,250,640

27,308,720

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEARS

5,792,206,256

5,532,660,210

6,255,136,525

5,362,289,313

PROFIT (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO

Owners of the parent

5,878,693,059

5,332,865,190

6,250,885,885

5,334,980,593

Non-controlling interests

(90,172,798)

175,451,675

-

-

5,788,520,261

5,508,316,865

6,250,885,885

5,334,980,593

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

ATTRIBUTABLE TO

Owners of the parent

5,882,519,932

5,360,173,910

6,255,136,525

5,362,289,313

Non-controlling interests

(90,313,676)

172,486,300

-

-

5,792,206,256

5,532,660,210

6,255,136,525

5,362,289,313

BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE

BAHT

2.28

2.07

2.42

2.07

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF

ORDINARY SHARES

SHARES

2,578,334,070

2,578,334,070

2,578,334,070

2,578,334,070

Disclaimer

Krungthai Card pcl published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 12:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 20 119 M 610 M 610 M
Net income 2021 6 126 M 186 M 186 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,1x
Yield 2021 1,65%
Capitalization 154 B 4 692 M 4 670 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,66x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
