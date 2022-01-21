Krungthai Card Public : Q4/2021
KRUNGTHAI CARD PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT DECEMBER
31, 2021
UNIT: BAHT
CONSOLIDATED
SEPARATE
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
2021
2020
2021
2020
"Unaudited"
"Restated"
"Unaudited"
"Audited"
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
2,362,884,558
2,197,388,261
2,018,849,307
1,913,623,051
Loans to customers and accrued interest
receivables, net and other current receivables
Loans to customers and
accrued interest receivables, net
82,443,432,569
83,836,351,802
82,086,352,073
82,790,451,296
Other receivables
434,057,147
486,272,400
420,884,864
460,037,157
Other current financial assets
3,000,323
-
3,000,323
-
Total Current Assets
85,243,374,597
86,520,012,463
84,529,086,567
85,164,111,504
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Loans to customers and accrued interest
receivables, net non-current portion
500,988,951
1,111,125,554
-
-
Other non-current financial assets
1,994,431
4,992,321
1,984,431
4,982,322
Investments in subsidiaries and an associate
83,464,565
72,795,564
780,943,224
229,604,970
Properties for sale
43,787,662
90,217,287
-
-
Leasehold improvements and equipment
414,640,210
495,860,881
402,462,709
481,435,040
Right-of-use assets
359,782,239
486,342,599
345,259,477
456,636,632
Intangible assets
448,767,818
486,336,134
437,703,761
473,743,501
Deferred tax assets
2,292,094,928
2,247,468,140
1,600,388,259
1,666,997,707
Other non-current assets
82,194,251
79,345,126
79,667,126
78,754,468
Total Non-current Assets
4,227,715,055
5,074,483,606
3,648,408,987
3,392,154,640
TOTAL ASSETS
89,471,089,652
91,594,496,069
88,177,495,554
88,556,266,144
KRUNGTHAI CARD PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(CONTINUED)
AS AT DECEMBER
31, 2021
UNIT: BAHT
CONSOLIDATED
SEPARATE
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
2021
2020
2021
2020
"Unaudited"
"Restated"
"Unaudited"
"Audited"
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Short-term borrowings from financial institutions
and related parties
- Related financial institution
4,730,000,000
9,440,000,000
3,630,000,000
7,660,000,000
- Other financial institutions
4,399,971,164
6,299,408,660
4,399,971,164
6,299,408,660
- Related parties
-
-
200,520,556
202,313,182
Trade and other current payables
Trade payables
- Related financial institution and
related parties
598,195,403
722,591,140
596,144,654
720,696,237
- Other companies
155,046,226
747,063,768
150,519,623
746,971,576
Accrued interest expenses
272,019,844
327,578,601
271,400,828
327,680,398
Current income tax payable
734,796,892
663,126,448
734,794,204
662,894,850
Accrued expenses
1,178,401,893
1,140,830,606
1,160,836,860
1,106,196,178
Other payables
1,669,371,417
1,310,750,735
1,627,619,977
1,253,895,188
Current portion of lease liabilities
214,609,667
227,498,690
200,507,195
212,568,795
Current portion of long-term debentures
9,500,000,000
8,780,000,000
9,500,000,000
8,780,000,000
Deferred income for reward points
2,481,225,762
2,345,752,136
2,481,225,762
2,345,752,136
Total Current Liabilities
25,933,638,268
32,004,600,784
24,953,540,823
30,318,377,200
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Lease liabilities
151,583,707
262,929,026
151,040,454
247,717,943
Long-term borrowings
1,500,000,000
-
1,500,000,000
-
Long-term debentures
34,273,049,113
34,700,000,000
34,273,049,113
34,700,000,000
Provisions for employee benefits
528,418,067
514,623,601
512,147,600
488,779,800
Total Non-current Liabilities
36,453,050,887
35,477,552,627
36,436,237,167
35,436,497,743
TOTAL LIABILITIES
62,386,689,155
67,482,153,411
61,389,777,990
65,754,874,943
KRUNGTHAI CARD PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(CONTINUED)
AS AT DECEMBER
31, 2021
UNIT: BAHT
CONSOLIDATED
SEPARATE
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
2021
2020
2021
2020
"Unaudited"
"Restated"
"Unaudited"
"Audited"
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(CONTINUED)
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
SHARE CAPITAL
Authorized share capital
2,578,334,070 ordinary shares of Baht 1.00 each
2,578,334,070
2,578,334,070
2,578,334,070
2,578,334,070
Issued and paid share capital
2,578,334,070 ordinary shares of Baht 1.00 each,
fully paid
2,578,334,070
2,578,334,070
2,578,334,070
2,578,334,070
SHARE PREMIUM
Share premium on ordinary shares
1,891,808,721
1,891,808,721
1,891,808,721
1,891,808,721
SURPLUS ON BUSINESS COMBINATION UNDER
COMMON CONTROL
423,694,187
-
-
-
RETAINED EARNINGS
Appropriated
Legal reserve
257,833,407
257,833,407
257,833,407
257,833,407
Unappropriated
21,684,686,692
18,070,976,922
22,059,741,366
18,073,415,003
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS
OF THE PARENT
26,836,357,077
22,798,953,120
26,787,717,564
22,801,391,201
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
248,043,420
1,313,389,538
-
-
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
27,084,400,497
24,112,342,658
26,787,717,564
22,801,391,201
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
89,471,089,652
91,594,496,069
88,177,495,554
88,556,266,144
31, 2021
KRUNGTHAI CARD PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER
UNIT: BAHT
CONSOLIDATED
SEPARATE
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
2021
2020
2021
2020
"Unaudited"
"Restated"
"Unaudited"
"Audited"
Interest income
10,673,125,090
10,538,480,876
10,568,152,773
10,353,312,856
Fee and service income
7,234,170,658
8,379,759,304
7,170,937,587
8,289,668,094
Bad debt recovered
3,266,111,438
3,203,630,858
3,190,639,223
3,118,823,100
Gain on exchange rate - net
22,182,097
45,452,119
22,182,097
45,452,119
Other income
246,084,939
284,181,828
220,242,260
248,157,567
Total Revenues
21,441,674,222
22,451,504,985
21,172,153,940
22,055,413,736
Administrative expenses
7,064,049,614
7,283,030,417
6,850,785,415
7,046,117,549
Management remuneration
261,525,825
239,779,406
230,011,827
210,244,962
Expected credit loss
5,455,542,617
6,489,407,178
4,862,823,258
6,604,077,870
Total Expenses
12,781,118,056
14,012,217,001
11,943,620,500
13,860,440,381
PROFIT FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
8,660,556,166
8,439,287,984
9,228,533,440
8,194,973,355
FINANCE COSTS
1,415,848,055
1,560,066,824
1,406,706,085
1,535,443,442
Share of profit of an associate accounted
for using equity method
10,669,002
795,564
-
-
PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX
7,255,377,113
6,880,016,724
7,821,827,355
6,659,529,913
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
1,466,856,852
1,371,699,859
1,570,941,470
1,324,549,320
NET PROFIT FOR THE YEARS
5,788,520,261
5,508,316,865
6,250,885,885
5,334,980,593
Other comprehensive income
Components of other comprehensive income (loss)
that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Gains on remeasurements of defined
benefit plans
4,607,494
30,429,181
5,313,300
34,135,900
Income tax relating to components of other
comprehensive income (loss) that will not be
reclassified to profit or loss
(921,499)
(6,085,836)
(1,062,660)
(6,827,180)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEARS, NET OF TAX
3,685,995
24,343,345
4,250,640
27,308,720
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEARS
5,792,206,256
5,532,660,210
6,255,136,525
5,362,289,313
PROFIT (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO
Owners of the parent
5,878,693,059
5,332,865,190
6,250,885,885
5,334,980,593
Non-controlling interests
(90,172,798)
175,451,675
-
-
5,788,520,261
5,508,316,865
6,250,885,885
5,334,980,593
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
ATTRIBUTABLE TO
Owners of the parent
5,882,519,932
5,360,173,910
6,255,136,525
5,362,289,313
Non-controlling interests
(90,313,676)
172,486,300
-
-
5,792,206,256
5,532,660,210
6,255,136,525
5,362,289,313
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE
BAHT
2.28
2.07
2.42
2.07
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF
ORDINARY SHARES
SHARES
2,578,334,070
2,578,334,070
2,578,334,070
2,578,334,070
