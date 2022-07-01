Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Krystal Biotech, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    KRYS   US5011471027

KRYSTAL BIOTECH, INC.

(KRYS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
67.47 USD   +2.76%
04:13pKRYSTAL BIOTECH : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
04:13pKRYSTAL BIOTECH : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/22KRYSTAL BIOTECH : Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA Seeking Approval of B-VEC for the Treatment of Patients with Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa - Form 8-K
PU
Krystal Biotech : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/01/2022 | 04:13pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Mason Christopher
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Krystal Biotech, Inc. [KRYS] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O KRYSTAL BIOTECH, INC. , 2100 WHARTON STREET, SUITE 701
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
PITTSBURGH PA 15203
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Mason Christopher
C/O KRYSTAL BIOTECH, INC.
2100 WHARTON STREET, SUITE 701
PITTSBURGH, PA15203 		X

Signatures
/s/ Krish Krishnan, as attorney-in-fact for Christopher Mason 2022-07-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The options were awarded on June 30, 2022 and vest in equal monthly tranches over a one-year period.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Krystal Biotech Inc. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 20:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
