629,632 Equity Shares of Krystal Integrated Services Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUN-2024.

Details:

Pursuant to Regulations 14 and 16 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, an aggregate of 20% of the fully diluted post-Offer equity share capital of our Company held by the Promoters shall be locked in for a period of 18 months, or such other period as prescribed under the SEBI ICDR Regulations as minimum promoters? contribution from the date of Allotment (?Promoters? Contribution?), and the Promoters? shareholding in excess of 20% of the fully diluted post-Offer equity share capital shall be locked in for a period of six months from the date of Allotment. As on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, our Promoters hold 11,524,394 Equity Shares, constituting 99.99% of our Company?s issued, subscribed and paid-up Equity Share capital (on a fully diluted basis), out of which Equity Shares of our Company?s issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital are eligible for Promoters? Contribution.



In addition to the 20% of the fully diluted post-Offer shareholding of our Company held by the Promoters and locked in for 18 months as specified above, the entire pre-Offer equity share capital of our Company will be locked-in for a period of six months from the date of Allotment, including any unsubscribed portion of the Offer for Sale, in accordance with Regulations 16(b) and 17 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations except for the Equity Shares offered pursuant to the Offer for Sale.



50% of the Equity Shares allotted to Anchor Investors under the Anchor Investor Portion shall be locked in for a period of 90 days from the date of Allotment and the remaining 50% of the Equity Shares shall be locked-in for a period of 30 days from the date of Allotment.