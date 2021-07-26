Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  KS Bancorp, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    KSBI   US48266R2076

KS BANCORP, INC.

(KSBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KS Bancorp, Inc. (KSBI) Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Cash Dividend

07/26/2021 | 03:13pm EDT
SMITHFIELD, N.C., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KS Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: KSBI), parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the “Bank”), announced unaudited results for the second quarter of 2021.

The Company reported net income of $1,519,000 or $1.37 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of 56.4% compared to net income of $971,000 or $0.88 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $3.0 million, or $2.69 per diluted share compared to $1.9 million, or $1.71 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was $4.4 million as compared to $3.6 million for the comparable period in 2020. Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $708,000, compared to $681,000 for the comparable period ended June 30, 2020. Noninterest expense was $3.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared $3.0 million in the comparable period in 2020. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $123,000 during the second quarter 2021, compared to $70,000 in the second quarter of 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net interest income before the provision for loan losses was $8.6 million, compared to $7.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Noninterest income and expenses remain stable for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. Noninterest income was $1.4 million and noninterest expense was $5.7 million.

The Company’s unaudited consolidated total assets increased $47.8 million, to $533.6 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $485.8 million at December 31, 2020. Net loan balances decreased by $23.4 million, to $345.2 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $368.6 million at December 31, 2020. The decrease in loans was primarily due to forgiveness of payroll protection plan loans (PPP). The balance of the first round PPP loans at June 30, 2021 was $2.0 million compared to $26.5 million at December 31, 2020. The Bank participated in the second around of PPP loans providing an additional $9.0 million in PPP loans that was reflected in the loan balance at June 30, 2021. The Company’s investment securities totaled $79.9 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $71.7 million at December 31, 2020. Total deposits increased $49.6 million or 12.3% to $452.1 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $402.5 million at December 31, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, there was a $50.8 million increase in core deposits. Total stockholders’ equity increased $2.2 million or 6.95% from $32.0 million at December 31, 2020 to $34.2 million at June 30, 2021.
        
Nonperforming assets consisted of $557,000 nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2021, representing less than 0.50% of the Company’s total assets. The Company had $621,000 foreclosed real estate owned at June 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2021 totaled $4.9 million, or 1.40% of total loans.

Commenting on the second quarter results, Harold Keen, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank, stated, “Second quarter balance sheet growth continued with the increase in low cost demand demand deposits and profit increases were fueled by loan interest from Payroll Protection Loans (PPP).  Loan growth excluding PPP was somewhat flat during the second quarter, but a strong pipeline of loans fueled by late spring economic activity is encouraging for current and future periods.  We are extremely please that our Board of Directors approved a thirty-three (33) percent increase in dividends payable for the second quarter. This highlights the positive results for the first six months of 2021.”

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share for stockholders of record as of July 30, 2021 with payment to be made on August 9, 2021.  

KS Bank continues to be well-capitalized according to regulatory standards with total risk-based capital of 13.75%, tier 1 risk- based capital of 12.50%, common equity tier 1 risk- based capital of 12.50%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.35% at June 30, 2021. The minimum levels to be considered well capitalized for each of these ratios are 10.0%, 8.0%, 6.5%, and 5.0%, respectively.

KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp’s sole subsidiary. The Bank is a full service community bank serving the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, mortgage products and trust services. There are nine full service branches located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, and Four Oaks, North Carolina. In addition, KS Trust Services has a presence in Waynesville and Wilmington, NC. For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary 
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition 
     
     
  June 30, 2021 December 31,  
  (unaudited) 2020*  
         
  (Dollars in thousands)  
 ASSETS       
         
 Cash and due from banks:       
 Interest-earning$86,103 $24,720  
 Noninterest-earning 2,875  3,128  
 Time Deposit 2,600  100  
 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 79,850  71,714  
 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,443  1,851  
 Presold mortgages in process of settlement -  -  
 Loans 350,095  373,237  
 Less allowance for loan losses (4,892) (4,644) 
 Net loans 345,203  368,593  
         
 Accrued interest receivable 1,540  1,934  
 Foreclosed assets, net 621  621  
 Property and equipment, net 8,859  8,709  
 Other assets 4,563  4,458  
         
 Total assets$533,657 $485,828  
         
 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY       
         
 Liabilities       
 Deposits$452,138 $402,523  
 Long-term borrowings 43,248  47,248  
 Accrued interest payable 232  246  
 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,792  3,790  
         
 Total liabilities 499,410  453,807  
         
 Stockholder's Equity:       
 Common stock, no par value, authorized 20,000,000 shares;       
 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 1,359  1,359  
 Retained earnings, substantially restricted 31,932  29,220  
 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 956  1,442  
         
 Total stockholders' equity 34,247  32,021  
         
 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$533,657 $485,828  
         
 * Derived from audited financial statements       
         


KS Bancorp, Inc and Subsidiary   
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)   
       
       
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
   2021  2020  2021  2020
  (In thousands, except per share data)      
Interest and dividend income:           
 Loans$4,560 $4,208 $8,947 $8,378
 Investment securities           
 Taxable 251  299  514  630
 Tax-exempt 138  41  238  81
 Dividends 18  21  39  45
 Interest-bearing deposits 15  3  21  14
 Total interest and dividend income 4,982  4,572  9,759  9,148
             
Interest expense:           
 Deposits 264  635  550  1,337
 Borrowings 296  321  595  712
 Total interest expense 560  956  1,145  2,049
             
 Net interest income 4,422  3,616  8,614  7,099
             
Provision for loan losses 123  70  246  115
             
 Net interest income after           
 provision for loan losses 4,299  3,546  8,368  6,984
             
Noninterest income:           
 Service charges on deposit accounts 279  316  562  668
 Fees from presold mortgages 17  31  49  34
 Other income 412  334  772  687
 Total noninterest income 708  681  1,383  1,389
             
Noninterest expenses:           
 Compensation and benefits 1,878  1,785  3,699  3,595
 Occupancy and equipment 364  374  728  737
 Data processing & outside service fees 232  223  461  454
 Advertising 15  14  26  43
 Other 581  597  1,052  1,135
 Total noninterest expenses 3,070  2,993  5,966  5,964
             
 Income before income taxes 1,937  1,234  3,785  2,409
             
Income tax 418  263  807  516
             
 Net income$1,519 $971 $2,978 $1,893
             
 Basic and Diluted earnings per share$1.37 $0.88 $2.69 $1.71
             

 


 

Contact: Harold T. KeenRegina J Smith
President and Chief Executive OfficerChief Financial Officer
(919) 938-3101(919) 938-3101

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17,8 M - -
Net income 2020 4,37 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,71x
Yield 2020 1,58%
Capitalization 42,8 M 42,8 M -
EV / Sales 2019 4,02x
EV / Sales 2020 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 100%
Managers and Directors
Harold Thomas Keen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Regina J. Smith Chief Financial Officer, SVP & Head-Accounting
James C. Parker Chairman
Tracy McKinley Head-Information Technology
Earl W. Worley Chief Operating Officer & Director
