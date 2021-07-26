KS Bancorp, Inc. (KSBI) Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Cash Dividend

SMITHFIELD, N.C., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KS Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: KSBI), parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the “Bank”), announced unaudited results for the second quarter of 2021.



The Company reported net income of $1,519,000 or $1.37 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of 56.4% compared to net income of $971,000 or $0.88 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $3.0 million, or $2.69 per diluted share compared to $1.9 million, or $1.71 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was $4.4 million as compared to $3.6 million for the comparable period in 2020. Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $708,000, compared to $681,000 for the comparable period ended June 30, 2020. Noninterest expense was $3.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared $3.0 million in the comparable period in 2020. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $123,000 during the second quarter 2021, compared to $70,000 in the second quarter of 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net interest income before the provision for loan losses was $8.6 million, compared to $7.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Noninterest income and expenses remain stable for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. Noninterest income was $1.4 million and noninterest expense was $5.7 million.

The Company’s unaudited consolidated total assets increased $47.8 million, to $533.6 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $485.8 million at December 31, 2020. Net loan balances decreased by $23.4 million, to $345.2 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $368.6 million at December 31, 2020. The decrease in loans was primarily due to forgiveness of payroll protection plan loans (PPP). The balance of the first round PPP loans at June 30, 2021 was $2.0 million compared to $26.5 million at December 31, 2020. The Bank participated in the second around of PPP loans providing an additional $9.0 million in PPP loans that was reflected in the loan balance at June 30, 2021. The Company’s investment securities totaled $79.9 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $71.7 million at December 31, 2020. Total deposits increased $49.6 million or 12.3% to $452.1 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $402.5 million at December 31, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, there was a $50.8 million increase in core deposits. Total stockholders’ equity increased $2.2 million or 6.95% from $32.0 million at December 31, 2020 to $34.2 million at June 30, 2021.



Nonperforming assets consisted of $557,000 nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2021, representing less than 0.50% of the Company’s total assets. The Company had $621,000 foreclosed real estate owned at June 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2021 totaled $4.9 million, or 1.40% of total loans.

Commenting on the second quarter results, Harold Keen, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank, stated, “Second quarter balance sheet growth continued with the increase in low cost demand demand deposits and profit increases were fueled by loan interest from Payroll Protection Loans (PPP). Loan growth excluding PPP was somewhat flat during the second quarter, but a strong pipeline of loans fueled by late spring economic activity is encouraging for current and future periods. We are extremely please that our Board of Directors approved a thirty-three (33) percent increase in dividends payable for the second quarter. This highlights the positive results for the first six months of 2021.”

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share for stockholders of record as of July 30, 2021 with payment to be made on August 9, 2021.

KS Bank continues to be well-capitalized according to regulatory standards with total risk-based capital of 13.75%, tier 1 risk- based capital of 12.50%, common equity tier 1 risk- based capital of 12.50%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.35% at June 30, 2021. The minimum levels to be considered well capitalized for each of these ratios are 10.0%, 8.0%, 6.5%, and 5.0%, respectively.

KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp’s sole subsidiary. The Bank is a full service community bank serving the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, mortgage products and trust services. There are nine full service branches located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, and Four Oaks, North Carolina. In addition, KS Trust Services has a presence in Waynesville and Wilmington, NC. For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com .

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition June 30, 2021 December 31, (unaudited) 2020* (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks: Interest-earning $ 86,103 $ 24,720 Noninterest-earning 2,875 3,128 Time Deposit 2,600 100 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 79,850 71,714 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,443 1,851 Presold mortgages in process of settlement - - Loans 350,095 373,237 Less allowance for loan losses (4,892 ) (4,644 ) Net loans 345,203 368,593 Accrued interest receivable 1,540 1,934 Foreclosed assets, net 621 621 Property and equipment, net 8,859 8,709 Other assets 4,563 4,458 Total assets $ 533,657 $ 485,828 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits $ 452,138 $ 402,523 Long-term borrowings 43,248 47,248 Accrued interest payable 232 246 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,792 3,790 Total liabilities 499,410 453,807 Stockholder's Equity: Common stock, no par value, authorized 20,000,000 shares; 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 1,359 1,359 Retained earnings, substantially restricted 31,932 29,220 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 956 1,442 Total stockholders' equity 34,247 32,021 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 533,657 $ 485,828 * Derived from audited financial statements





KS Bancorp, Inc and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 4,560 $ 4,208 $ 8,947 $ 8,378 Investment securities Taxable 251 299 514 630 Tax-exempt 138 41 238 81 Dividends 18 21 39 45 Interest-bearing deposits 15 3 21 14 Total interest and dividend income 4,982 4,572 9,759 9,148 Interest expense: Deposits 264 635 550 1,337 Borrowings 296 321 595 712 Total interest expense 560 956 1,145 2,049 Net interest income 4,422 3,616 8,614 7,099 Provision for loan losses 123 70 246 115 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,299 3,546 8,368 6,984 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 279 316 562 668 Fees from presold mortgages 17 31 49 34 Other income 412 334 772 687 Total noninterest income 708 681 1,383 1,389 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 1,878 1,785 3,699 3,595 Occupancy and equipment 364 374 728 737 Data processing & outside service fees 232 223 461 454 Advertising 15 14 26 43 Other 581 597 1,052 1,135 Total noninterest expenses 3,070 2,993 5,966 5,964 Income before income taxes 1,937 1,234 3,785 2,409 Income tax 418 263 807 516 Net income $ 1,519 $ 971 $ 2,978 $ 1,893 Basic and Diluted earnings per share $ 1.37 $ 0.88 $ 2.69 $ 1.71













Contact: Harold T. Keen Regina J Smith President and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer (919) 938-3101 (919) 938-3101



