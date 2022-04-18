Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. KSB Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500249   INE999A01015

KSB LIMITED

(500249)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-17
1328.25 INR   +0.40%
02:44pKSB : Closure of trading window
PU
02:44pKSB : Annual General Meeting
PU
04/08Germany's KSB Faces Operational Constraints Upon Detecting Cyberattack
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KSB : Annual General Meeting

04/18/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

18th April, 2022

The General Manager

The Corporate Relationship Department BSE Limited 1st floor, New Trading Ring, Rotunda Building

P J Towers

Dalal Street, Fort Mumbai 400 001

BSE Scrip Code: 500249

The Manager Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

"Exchange Plaza", C-1, Block G Bandra-Kurla Complex Bandra (E)

Mumbai 400 051

NSE Symbol: KSBPUMPS

Sub: Intimations pertaining to Annual General Meeting of the Company

Dear Sirs,

Kindly take on your records the following disclosures and Notices:

1. Annual General Meeting of the Company:

The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 11th May, 2022 at 12.00 PM IST through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OACM").

2.

Book Closure:

Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 30th April, 2022 to11th May, 2022 for Annual General Meeting and payment of Dividend.

3. The dividend as recommended by the Board at INR 12.5 (125%) per equity share, if approved at the ensuing AGM, will be paid on or after 25th May, 2022.

Yours faithfully, For KSB LIMITED

Mahesh Bhave

GM- Finance and Company Secretary

Mail to

:

(Head Office) KSB Limited (Formerly KSB Pumps Limited), Mumbai - Pune Road, Pimpri, Pune - 411 018. (India) Tel. : +91 20 2710 1000 Fax : +91 20 2742 6000 Visit us at :www.ksbindia.co.in

Registered Office : Office No. 601, Runwal R-Square, L.B.S. Marg, Mulund (West), Mumbai- 400 080, Tel. : +91 (022) 2168 1300 Zonal Offices: Chennai Kolkata Mumbai NOIDA CIN : L29120MH1960PLC011635

Disclaimer

KSB Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 18:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KSB LIMITED
02:44pKSB : Closure of trading window
PU
02:44pKSB : Annual General Meeting
PU
04/08Germany's KSB Faces Operational Constraints Upon Detecting Cyberattack
MT
03/23KSB : Spurt in Volume
PU
02/24KSB Limited Proposes Dividend for the Financial Year Ended on 31St December, 2021
CI
02/24KSB Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/24KSB Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021KSB Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septem..
CI
2021KSB LIMITED(BSE : 500249) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2021Ksb Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KSB LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 14 551 M 191 M 191 M
Net income 2021 1 521 M 19,9 M 19,9 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,2x
Yield 2021 0,75%
Capitalization 46 234 M 606 M 606 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,18x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 1 749
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart KSB LIMITED
Duration : Period :
KSB Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KSB LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 328,25 INR
Average target price 1 336,50 INR
Spread / Average Target 0,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajeev Jain Managing Director & Executive Director
Milind Khadilkar Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Gaurav Swarup Non-Executive Chairman
Mahesh G. Bhave Secretary, Compliance Officer & GM-Finance
Dara Nadirshaw Damania Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KSB LIMITED9.29%603
IDEX CORPORATION-19.36%14 503
GRACO INC.-19.10%11 044
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION16.70%4 665
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.-38.56%4 511
HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.-35.80%3 862