KSB : Annual General Meeting

18th April, 2022

The General Manager

The Corporate Relationship Department BSE Limited 1st floor, New Trading Ring, Rotunda Building

P J Towers

Dalal Street, Fort Mumbai 400 001

BSE Scrip Code: 500249

The Manager Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

"Exchange Plaza", C-1, Block G Bandra-Kurla Complex Bandra (E)

Mumbai 400 051

NSE Symbol: KSBPUMPS

Sub: Intimations pertaining to Annual General Meeting of the Company

Dear Sirs,

Kindly take on your records the following disclosures and Notices:

1. Annual General Meeting of the Company:

The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 11th May, 2022 at 12.00 PM IST through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OACM").

2.

Book Closure:

Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 30th April, 2022 to11th May, 2022 for Annual General Meeting and payment of Dividend.

3. The dividend as recommended by the Board at INR 12.5 (125%) per equity share, if approved at the ensuing AGM, will be paid on or after 25th May, 2022.

Yours faithfully, For KSB LIMITED

Mahesh Bhave

GM- Finance and Company Secretary

Mail to

:

(Head Office) KSB Limited (Formerly KSB Pumps Limited), Mumbai - Pune Road, Pimpri, Pune - 411 018. (India) Tel. : +91 20 2710 1000 Fax : +91 20 2742 6000 Visit us at :www.ksbindia.co.in

Registered Office : Office No. 601, Runwal R-Square, L.B.S. Marg, Mulund (West), Mumbai- 400 080, Tel. : +91 (022) 2168 1300 Zonal Offices: Chennai • Kolkata • Mumbai • NOIDA CIN : L29120MH1960PLC011635