KSB : Closure of trading window

Date: 18th April, 2022 The General Manager The Manager Corporate Relationship Department Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India 1st floor, New Trading Ring, Limited Rotunda Building "Exchange Plaza", C-1, Block G P J Towers Bandra-Kurla Complex Dalal Street, Fort Bandra (E) Mumbai 400 001 Mumbai 400 051 BSE Scrip Code: 500249 NSE Symbol: KSB Dear Sir/Madam, Sub: Notice of Trading Window closure

Notice is hereby given that the trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company will remain closed from Friday, 1st April, 2022 till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the quarter ended 31st March, 2022 for the directors/ officers/ designated employees of the Company.

Yours faithfully, For KSB LIMITED

Mahesh Bhave

GM-Finance and Company Secretary

