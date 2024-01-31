EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KSB SE & Co. KGaA
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KSB SE & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024
Address: https://www.ksb.com/de-global/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024
Address: https://www.ksb.com/en-global/investor-relations/financial-reports
|English
|KSB SE & Co. KGaA
|Johann-Klein-Strasse 9
|67227 Frankenthal
|Germany
|www.ksb.com
