Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. KSB SE & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KSB   DE0006292006

KSB SE & CO. KGAA

(KSB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Half-year Financial Report 2021: KSB increases order intake, sales revenue and EBIT significantly

08/13/2021 | 08:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RANKENTHAL: The Frankenthal-based pump and valve manufacturer KSB had a very good start to the first half of the year. Supported by a significant recovery of the global economy, catch-up investments by customers and the successes derived from the realignment to markets, order intake and sales revenue rose significantly and are almost at the level of the very good year 2019. Bolstered by the earnings enhancement programme at the parent company KSB SE & Co. KGaA, earnings before finance income / expense and tax (EBIT) exceeded the level of the two previous years.


Order intake in the first six months was € 1,249.0 million, up by € 136.3 million on the comparative prior-year period, which equates to an increase of 12.3 %. All the Regions contributed to this growth.

Sales revenue, which follows the order intake with a time lag, also increased significantly by € 62.7 million to € 1,111.9 million. This equates to growth of 6.0 %. Without currency translation effects, it would have been even € 33.6 million higher. The Regions Asia / Pacific and Middle East / Africa / Russia in particular saw significant double-digit growth. Europe, by far the largest Region, which had been stable in the COVID-19 year 2020, also grew by 2 % to € 610.1 million in the first half of the year. Only the Region Americas remained below the previous year as expected. Excluding currency translation effects, there would have been a noticeable increase in sales revenue in the Region Americas.

EBIT increased significantly to € 53.6 million (previous year: € 15.1 million) as a result of the higher sales revenue and lower costs. This equates to a return on sales of 4.8 %. A restructuring programme initiated at the parent company KSB SE & Co. KGaA in 2020 contri-buted to this increase in earnings.

'We are very satisfied with the first half of 2021,' says CEO Dr. Stephan Timmermann. 'All our Segments and Market Areas, which we reorganised in the past year, show a positive development. At the same time, our measures to reduce costs on a sustained scale are taking effect. This allows us to look forward to the second half of the year and the future with great confidence.'

As KSB implemented a market-oriented organisation in the 2020 financial year and thus adjusted its reporting structure at the beginning of the year, comparative information can only be provided at Group level and not at segment level.

KSB is a leading international manufacturer of pumps and valves. The Frankenthal-based Group has a presence on five continents with its own sales and marketing organisations, manufacturing facilities and service operations. With a workforce of around 15,100, the KSB Group generated sales revenue of € 2.2 billion in 2020.

Downloads

Press release: Half-year Financial Report 2021 (DOC 152 KB)

Disclaimer

KSB SE & Co. KgaA published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 12:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KSB SE & CO. KGAA
08:02aHALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 2021 : KSB increases order intake, sales revenue and ..
PU
07/29KSB : to send pumps to areas affected by flooding
PU
06/22KSB SE & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial rep..
EQ
06/09KSB : IR-Präsentation (englisch) (3.7 MB)
PU
05/19KSB : Explosion-proof and smart
PU
05/07KSB SE & CO. KGAA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/06KSB : Press release (PDF 196 KB)
PU
05/06KSB : satisfied with past financial year / Good start to 2021 anniversary year
PU
05/04KSB : satisfied with past financial year / Good start to 2021 anniversary year
PU
05/04TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Dollar General, ENI, Infineon...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KSB SE & CO. KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 320 M 2 725 M 2 725 M
Net income 2021 35,7 M 41,9 M 41,9 M
Net cash 2021 295 M 347 M 347 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 724 M 849 M 850 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,18x
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 15 076
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart KSB SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
KSB SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KSB SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephan Timmermann Chief Executive Officer & Director-Human Resources
Matthias Schmitz Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Bernd Flohr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stephan Bross Chief Technical Officer & Member-Management Board
Klaus Kühborth Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KSB SE & CO. KGAA59.71%849
IDEX CORPORATION13.70%17 214
GRACO INC.7.77%13 235
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.38.82%6 999
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION9.91%5 276
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.19.40%3 837