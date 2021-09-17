KSB : 150 years of KSB – People. Passion. Performance.

2021 is a special year for KSB. The leading international pump and valve manufacturer is celebrating its 150th anni-versary on 18 September under the motto 'People. Passion. Performance.' As Dr. Stephan Timmermann, CEO of KSB, explains: 'Our employees are what sets us apart from the competition. Their expertise and passion for their work make the crucial difference with our customers.'

The Frankenthal-based company was founded by Johannes Klein in 1871 together with fellow businessmen Friedrich Schanzlin and Jakob Becker - hence the name KSB. Initially a 12-man operation, the company has since developed into a global Group with over 15,000 employees, 27 production locations, companies and sales agencies in 100 countries and sales revenue of 2.2 billion euros. Starting in 1924, KSB acquired three factories in Germany and established subsidiaries in Europe, the first of which was located in Italy. More companies then followed in France, in the Americas and in Asia. A further success factor in its global business is the KSB SupremeServ service brand under which the company offers spare parts, innovative services as well as maintenance and repair work.

'150 is a special anniversary for a company. There are not many businesses that have survived for so many years. It is an occasion for us to look back, take stock and reflect. But above all, it is a time for us to look ahead to the future,' says Dr. Stephan Timmermann. 'KSB's strong position today is firstly thanks to the commitment of every individual employee and secondly due to the fact that the company has regularly adapted to the dynamic market environment and changed course as necessary. In the pump, valve and service business, several years can pass between an idea, an innovation and finally seeing success on the global market. The power to innovate and embracing change are therefore important pillars in our business.'

Over the course of the company's history, KSB has set numerous technical benchmarks. The Eta type series which was launched on the market in 1935 is still the leading product in its class. Considered to be the mother of all standardised pumps, the Eta pump made industrial history. Another example is the CPK standardised chemical pump and its successor, the Mega-CPK - one of the most used standardised chemical pumps in the world. KSB has always attached great value to sustainability. It has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2010, committing the company to the fundamental principles of supporting social and ecological corporate management.



Dr. Stephan Timmermann believes that the company's diversity plays an important role in its success. 'We are proud of the expertise and dedication shown by our workforce and the way in which they collaborate worldwide. Our team today is more international, has more female employees and is more cosmopolitan than our founding fathers could have ever imagined.'

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the anniversary festivities have been postponed until next year. KSB plans to duly celebrate its anniversary year at its locations around the world in September 2022.

