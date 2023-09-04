Annual Report 2023

KSB Proﬁle

KSB is a leading supplier of pumps, valves and related service. Its reliable, high-efﬁciency products are used in applications wherever ﬂuids need to be transported or shut off, covering everything from building services, industry, petrochemicals and chemicals as well as water transport to waste water treatment, energy generation and mining. Founded in 1871 in Frankenthal, Germany, the company has a presence on all continents with its own sales and marketing organisations and manufacturing facilities. Wherever our customers are in the world, more than 190 service centres and around 3,500 service specialists are close at hand to provide spare parts, inspection, servicing, maintenance and repair services under the KSB SupremeServ brand. Our success is based on

continuous innovation that is the fruit of the company's research and development activities.

Digital Annual Report

Online Annual Report with additional functions: ksb.com/online-report

2023 in Figures

Order intake

Sales revenue

million 2,960€ +97.4 m | +3.4 %

million 2,819€ +245.6 m | +9.5 %

EBIT

Employees

million 223.9€ +54.8 m | +32.4 %Compared with 2022

16,038

at 31 December 2023

Five-year Financial Summary

Business Development and Earnings

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

Order intake

m

2,959.5

2,862.1

2,411.7

2,143.4

2,453.8

Sales revenue

m

2,819.0

2,573.4

2,343.6

2,207.9

2,383.2

Orders on hand

m

1,548.1

1,497.8

1,366.2

1,288.5

1,409.3

Earnings before finance income / expense, income tax,

depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)

m

312.0

259.5

222.1

170.1

195.5

Earnings before finance income / expense and income tax

(EBIT)

m

223.9

169.1

141.2

70.2

113.6

Earnings before income tax (EBT)

m

209.0

160.7

139.9

61.6

103.4

Earnings after income tax

m

176.6

127.3

110.3

4.4

58.5

Free cash flow

(cash flows from operating activities + cash flows from

investing activities)

m

176.8

86.9

87.5

111.6

70.9

Balance Sheet

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

Balance sheet total

m

2,669.8

2,478.9

2,314.4

2,140.0

2,327.0

Investments

m

135.6

121.6

103.6

97.6

107.0

Depreciation and amortisation

m

88.1

90.4

80.9

99.9

81.9

Net financial position

m

324.9

225.6

365.6

304.8

246.3

Equity (incl. non-controlling interests)

m

1,216.9

1,125.6

869.1

703.8

862.6

Equity ratio (incl. non-controlling interests)

%

45.6

45.4

37.6

32.9

37.1

Profitability

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

EBT margin (sales revenue in relation to EBT)

%

7.4

6.2

6.0

2.8

4.3

EBIT margin (sales revenue in relation to EBIT)

%

7.9

6.6

6.0

3.2

4.8

Employees

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

Number of employees at 31 Dec.

16,038

15,693

15,412

15,076

15,645

Shares

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

Market capitalisation at 31 Dec.

m

1,092.9

644.3

727.8

441.9

536.1

Earnings per ordinary share (EPS)

86.83

59.05

53.34

5.63

24.47

Earnings per preference share (EPS)

87.09

59.31

53.60

5.37

24.73

Dividend per ordinary no-par-value share

26.00

19.50

12.00

4.00

8.50

Dividend per preference no-par-value share

26.26

19.76

12.26

4.26

8.76

Further information is provided in the Notes to the consolidated financial statements.

Global Presence

Backed up by production and assembly sites around the world, as well as a tight-knit sales and service network, KSB staff are always close at hand.

EUROPE

Austria

Belarus

Belgium

Croatia

Czech Republic

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Hungary

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

LuxembourgNetherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Russia

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Ukraine

United Kingdom

MIDDLE EAST / AFRICA

Algeria

Angola

Egypt

Ghana

Kenya

Morocco

Namibia

Nigeria

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Zambia

AMERICAS

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

ChileColumbia

Ecuador

Mexico

Panama

Peru

USA

KSB production / assembly sitesKSB sales / service sites

ASIA / PACIFIC

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Kazakhstan

Malaysia

New Zealand

Pakistan

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

Dr. Matthias Schmitz Managing Director of

KSB Management SE (CFO)Ralf Kannefass Managing Director of

KSB Management SE (CSO)

Dr. Stephan Timmermann Managing Director of

KSB Management SE (CEO)Dr. Stephan Bross Managing Director of

KSB Management SE (CTO)

Dr. Stephan Timmermann

Dear Shareholders and Business Partners,

KSB is able to report on an exceptional ﬁnancial year in which the company increased its key business ﬁgures despite difﬁcult global political conditions.

Tense global situation

The start of the year continued to be marked by the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gas shortages combined with higher gas prices posed particular challenges for the manufacturing industry in Germany. On the procurement markets, the easing of the inﬂation wave and a slight improvement in the availability of important bought-in parts provided some relief.

Unfortunately, our hopes for an improvement in the global political situation remained unfulﬁlled.

The war in Ukraine continued unabated. In the second quarter, fears about global economic relations intensiﬁed due to the simmering China-Taiwan conﬂict. Higher interest rates led to a decrease in investments. The Gaza region has been at war since the attack on Israel in October.

These serious events led to a further shake-up of the usual global order and continuing uncertainty in the global economy.

Europe, and in particular Germany, suffered from inﬂation-related consumer reticence and general uncertainty. Overall, Germany experienced negative growth.

We have tackled the many challenges with conﬁdence and have not only kept the company on a stable course, but also enabled it to advance.

