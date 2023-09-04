Annual Report 2023
KSB Proﬁle
KSB is a leading supplier of pumps, valves and related service. Its reliable, high-efﬁciency products are used in applications wherever ﬂuids need to be transported or shut off, covering everything from building services, industry, petrochemicals and chemicals as well as water transport to waste water treatment, energy generation and mining. Founded in 1871 in Frankenthal, Germany, the company has a presence on all continents with its own sales and marketing organisations and manufacturing facilities. Wherever our customers are in the world, more than 190 service centres and around 3,500 service specialists are close at hand to provide spare parts, inspection, servicing, maintenance and repair services under the KSB SupremeServ brand. Our success is based on
continuous innovation that is the fruit of the company's research and development activities.
GENERAL INDUSTRYBUILDING SERVICES
PETROCHEMICALS /
CHEMICALS
WATERENERGY
MINING
VALVES
KSB SUPREMESERV
2023 in Figures
Order intake
Sales revenue
€
million 2,960€ +97.4 m | +3.4 %
€
million 2,819€ +245.6 m | +9.5 %
EBIT
Employees
€
million 223.9€ +54.8 m | +32.4 %Compared with 2022
16,038
at 31 December 2023
Five-year Financial Summary
Business Development and Earnings
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
Order intake
€ m
2,959.5
2,862.1
2,411.7
2,143.4
2,453.8
Sales revenue
€ m
2,819.0
2,573.4
2,343.6
2,207.9
2,383.2
Orders on hand
€ m
1,548.1
1,497.8
1,366.2
1,288.5
1,409.3
Earnings before finance income / expense, income tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
€ m
312.0
259.5
222.1
170.1
195.5
Earnings before finance income / expense and income tax
(EBIT)
€ m
223.9
169.1
141.2
70.2
113.6
Earnings before income tax (EBT)
€ m
209.0
160.7
139.9
61.6
103.4
Earnings after income tax
€ m
176.6
127.3
110.3
4.4
58.5
Free cash flow
(cash flows from operating activities + cash flows from
investing activities)
€ m
176.8
−86.9
87.5
111.6
70.9
Balance Sheet
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
Balance sheet total
€ m
2,669.8
2,478.9
2,314.4
2,140.0
2,327.0
Investments
€ m
135.6
121.6
103.6
97.6
107.0
Depreciation and amortisation
€ m
88.1
90.4
80.9
99.9
81.9
Net financial position
€ m
324.9
225.6
365.6
304.8
246.3
Equity (incl. non-controlling interests)
€ m
1,216.9
1,125.6
869.1
703.8
862.6
Equity ratio (incl. non-controlling interests)
%
45.6
45.4
37.6
32.9
37.1
Profitability
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
EBT margin (sales revenue in relation to EBT)
%
7.4
6.2
6.0
2.8
4.3
EBIT margin (sales revenue in relation to EBIT)
%
7.9
6.6
6.0
3.2
4.8
Employees
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
Number of employees at 31 Dec.
16,038
15,693
15,412
15,076
15,645
Shares
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
Market capitalisation at 31 Dec.
€ m
1,092.9
644.3
727.8
441.9
536.1
Earnings per ordinary share (EPS)
€
86.83
59.05
53.34
−5.63
24.47
Earnings per preference share (EPS)
€
87.09
59.31
53.60
−5.37
24.73
Dividend per ordinary no-par-value share
€
26.00
19.50
12.00
4.00
8.50
Dividend per preference no-par-value share
€
26.26
19.76
12.26
4.26
8.76
Further information is provided in the Notes to the consolidated financial statements.
Global Presence
Backed up by production and assembly sites around the world, as well as a tight-knit sales and service network, KSB staff are always close at hand.
EUROPE
Austria
Belarus
Belgium
Croatia
Czech Republic
Estonia
Finland
France
Germany
Hungary
Italy
Latvia
Lithuania
LuxembourgNetherlands
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Russia
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Ukraine
United Kingdom
MIDDLE EAST / AFRICA
Algeria
Angola
Egypt
Ghana
Kenya
Morocco
Namibia
Nigeria
Oman
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Turkey
United Arab Emirates
Zambia
AMERICAS
Argentina
Brazil
Canada
ChileColumbia
Ecuador
Mexico
Panama
Peru
USA
KSB production / assembly sitesKSB sales / service sites
ASIA / PACIFIC
Australia
China
India
Indonesia
Japan
Kazakhstan
Malaysia
New Zealand
Pakistan
Philippines
Singapore
South Korea
Taiwan
Thailand
Vietnam
Management and Issues 2023
Combined Management ReportConsolidated Financial StatementsGeneral Information
1
3
Management and Issues 2023
Consolidated Financial Statements
8 Management
10 To Our Shareholders
12 Report of the Supervisory Board
22 A Look Back at 2023
26 Combined Separate Non-ﬁnancial Report
56 Limited Assurance Report on the Combined Non-ﬁnancial Report
2
Combined Management Report
62 Basic Principles of the Group
62 Group Business Model
64 Control System
65 Research and Development
67 Economic Review
67 Macroeconomic Environment and Sector View
69 Business Development and Results of Operations
74 Financial Position and Net Assets
79 Summary of the Performance in the Financial Year
80 Report on Expected Developments
82 Opportunities and Risks Report
90 Disclosures Relating to KSB SE & Co. KGaA (HGB)
96 Acquisition-related Disclosures
98 Corporate Governance Statement (Section 315d HGB in Conjunction with Section 289f HGB)
99 Statement on the Non-ﬁnancial Report (Section 315c in Conjunction with Sections
289c to 289e HGB)
100 Description of Key Features of the Internal Control System, the Risk Management System and the Compliance Management System in Accordance with the A.5 DCKG 2023 Recommendation
104 Balance Sheet
106 Statement of Comprehensive Income
108 Statement of Changes in Equity
110 Statement of Cash Flows
111 Notes
170 List of Shareholdings
174 Supervisory Board
176 Legal Representatives
178 Proposal on the Appropriation of the Net Retained Earnings of KSB SE & Co. KGaA
4
General Information
182 Responsibility Statement
183 Independent Auditor's Report
194 Glossary
196 Contacts
197 Financial Calendar
Overviews
I KSB Proﬁle
II 2023 in Figures
III Five-year Financial Summary
IV Global Presence
Dr. Matthias Schmitz Managing Director of
KSB Management SE (CFO)Ralf Kannefass Managing Director of
KSB Management SE (CSO)
Dr. Stephan Timmermann Managing Director of
KSB Management SE (CEO)Dr. Stephan Bross Managing Director of
KSB Management SE (CTO)
Dr. Stephan Timmermann
Dear Shareholders and Business Partners,
KSB is able to report on an exceptional ﬁnancial year in which the company increased its key business ﬁgures despite difﬁcult global political conditions.
Tense global situation
The start of the year continued to be marked by the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gas shortages combined with higher gas prices posed particular challenges for the manufacturing industry in Germany. On the procurement markets, the easing of the inﬂation wave and a slight improvement in the availability of important bought-in parts provided some relief.
Unfortunately, our hopes for an improvement in the global political situation remained unfulﬁlled.
The war in Ukraine continued unabated. In the second quarter, fears about global economic relations intensiﬁed due to the simmering China-Taiwan conﬂict. Higher interest rates led to a decrease in investments. The Gaza region has been at war since the attack on Israel in October.
These serious events led to a further shake-up of the usual global order and continuing uncertainty in the global economy.
Europe, and in particular Germany, suffered from inﬂation-related consumer reticence and general uncertainty. Overall, Germany experienced negative growth.
We have tackled the many challenges with conﬁdence and have not only kept the company on a stable course, but also enabled it to advance.
