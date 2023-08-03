Basic Principles of the Group

The basic business model of the KSB Group (hereinafter also referred to as "KSB" or the "Group") has not changed compared with the presentation in the 2022 consolidated financial statements. External economic and political changes, however, have had a partial effect on business. These are - where relevant and material to KSB - described in the following sections.

KSB takes management decisions primarily on the basis of the key performance indicators - order intake, external sales revenue and earnings before finance income / expense and taxes (EBIT) - determined for the Pumps, Valves and KSB Supreme- Serv reporting segments (hereinafter also referred to as "Segments").

Macroeconomic Environment and Sector View

The outlook for global economic development in the current year improved at the start of the year. This is attributable to China's strong recovery after the pandemic, the easing of supply chain disruptions and adaptation to the distortions on the energy and commodity markets due to the war in Ukraine. At the same time, the monetary policy tightening measures to curb inflation showed the first signs of taking effect. Inflation rates declined as a result of interest rate increases by the central banks, and falling energy and commodity prices. Core infla- tion, however, proved persistent. The turbulence on the financial markets dampened the outlook for global economic growth and financial market instability emerged as a considerable risk.

Overall, the downside risks prevail for the global economic development forecast. The threat of upheaval on the financial markets due to systemic risks, combined with a coinciding high level of debt, could lead to a drastic deterioration in financing conditions and therefore weaken the real economy. Higher and prolonged core inflation could force central banks to tighten their monetary policy measures even more and therefore slow down growth further. Another risk is the ongoing war in Ukraine, which is not only driving up energy and commodity prices again but could even spread to other countries. Growing