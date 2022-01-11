Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. KSB SE & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KSB   DE0006292006

KSB SE & CO. KGAA

(KSB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KSB : New valve for hydraulic balancing

01/11/2022 | 08:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The new valves are especially suited for the cost-effective hydraulic balancing of constant-flow systems with fluid temperatures ranging from -10 °C to +120 °C. The new valves are available in sizes from ½ inch to 2 inches. Designed for a nominal pressure of 25 bar, the bodies are made of brass CW602N.

A travel position indicator that can easily be read from all angles enables optimal presetting. Thanks to featuring pressure measurement connection branches as standard, a wide range of diagnostic functions are available, which, together with the function for locking the selected presetting by the travel stop, ensure a high level of operating reliability. The valve plug position does not need to be determined thanks to "direct measurement". This enables a quick and error-free measuring and balancing process.

A loan measuring kit supplied to customers free of charge contains everything needed for differential pressure and flow rate measurement. A free software solution for direct documentation of hydraulic balancing is additionally available. Besides their balancing function, the valves are also able to completely shut off fluid flow.

Optimised for calculation and storage space, digital, BIM-compliant product data records (VDI3805 and Revit) containing all the information required for drafting simplify the planning process.

To give interested users the chance to gain an overview of the all-in package consisting of static and dynamic balancing valves, KSB provides a landing page at the following address:

https://www.ksb.com/en-de/applications/building-services/products/balancingvalves

A corresponding selection app is available for Apple iOS mobile phones.

https://apps.apple.com/de/app/ksb-boa-control-calc/id1574678471

A version for Android OS mobile phones will follow shortly.

press release: New valve for hydraulic balancing

press photo: New valve for hydraulic balancing

Disclaimer

KSB SE & Co. KgaA published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 13:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KSB SE & CO. KGAA
08:08aKSB : New valve for hydraulic balancing
PU
2021KSB : Intelligent Actual-position Feedback Unit for Pneumatic Linear Valves
PU
2021KSB very satisfied with business performance in the first nine months
PU
2021Ad-hoc statement of 8 November 2021 (30.0 KB)
PU
2021KSB SE & Co. KGaA Announces Sales Results for the First Three Quarters of 2021
CI
2021Ksb Se & Co. Kgaa Updates Earnings Forecast for the Year 2021
CI
2021KSB : 150 years of pumps and valves from Frankenthal
PU
2021KSB : 150 years of KSB – People. Passion. Performance.
PU
2021HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 2021 : KSB increases order intake, sales revenue and EBIT signi..
PU
2021KSB SE & Co. KGaA Provides Earnings Guidance for the Financial Year 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KSB SE & CO. KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 347 M 2 660 M 2 660 M
Net income 2021 60,9 M 69,0 M 69,0 M
Net cash 2021 363 M 412 M 412 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 734 M 832 M 833 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,16x
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 15 167
Free-Float -
Chart KSB SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
KSB SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KSB SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephan Timmermann Chief Executive Officer & Director-Human Resources
Matthias Schmitz Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Bernd Flohr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stephan Bross Chief Technical Officer & Member-Management Board
Klaus Kühborth Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KSB SE & CO. KGAA-2.60%832
IDEX CORPORATION-4.86%17 095
GRACO INC.-6.18%12 856
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.-7.76%7 167
HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.-15.52%5 119
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.-3.17%4 232